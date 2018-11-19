Magic The Gathering Ultimate Masters Spoilers (November 19)

Spoilers have begun to roll out for Magic: The Gathering’s newest set, Ultimate Masters. Described as the last Masters set for a long time, it’s clear Wizards of the Coast is going all in with these reprints. Even though we’ve already seen 40 of the rares and their full art counterparts, many wondered what the rest of the set would look like. Well, today we got our first look at some of the other Rares, Uncommons, and Commons returning for Ultimate Masters.

Here are the spoilers (so far) for Ultimate Masters:

Vexing Devil

Gamble

Entomb

Martyr of Sands

Keep in mind that there will spoilers throughout the day, so make sure to check back with us. Since Wizards of the Coast typically allows content creators to preview a card, we expect more surprise as the day unfolds.

As for what’s already been spoiled, we are especially excited about seeing Gamble reprinted. A powerful card and Commander staple, at the time of writing this Gamble, is only a little above $9.00 on TCGPlayer. This is a bit awkward given how much Ultimate Masters costs, but hopefully the Commons and Uncommons in this set can make up the difference.

Given the controversial price tag, Wizards of the Coast will need to bring some serious value to this set. While the full art cards are nice, consumers will want to get the most bang for their buck. Having an MSRP price of over $300 makes this one of the most expensive sets in the series history before it’s even out of print. These next few days will be crucial, as Ultimate Masters will need to have some value in all the cards, not just the Rares and Mythics.