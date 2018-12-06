Diablo 3 Season 16 Start Date

Diablo 3 is a game that has grown increasing long-in-the-tooth over the years but one thing players are able to rely on, at least for a little bit, is the start of a new season.

With the recent news of Season 15 being extended into January, we have learned the official start time of Season 16.

Players can look forward to the start of Season 16 on January 11.

In order to ensure a smooth transition between Seasons, and give players extra time to enjoy the Double Bounty Cache buff, we will be ending Season 15 on January 6. With this, Season 16 is scheduled to begin on January 11. As a quick heads-up, we will also be resetting the current Era leaderboards on January 11, so you’ve still got some time to push for that final leaderboard placement before the rollover occurs!

Players have pretty much an extra month for Season 15 now so you can push through more Greater Rifts if you’re interested in doing so. We don’t have much information about the new season as of yet so look forward to that as the Season 16 draws closer.

We’re sure to be looking at a different selection of class sets being available along with a new buff. The current season gives players double Bounty caches while a previous one gave double Treasure Goblins. We’re sure the next season will continue a trend similar to this so stay tuned.

The seasonal buffs seem like one of the ways Blizzard is mixing the game up and making it feel less stale. For veterans, it might not be enough to keep them around but for new players, such as ones that might have come into the game with the Nintendo Switch, you’ll find a lot to like about this method.

Diablo 3 is out now on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

See Also