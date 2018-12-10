Fortnite: Secret Banner Location Week 2, Season 7

Season 7 of Fortnite is in full swing and players are already out completing challenges. Like previous seasons, users can obtain a Secret Banner or Secret Battle Star once a week’s challenges are finished. Remember, this banner will only appear once you complete every challenge offered in week 2. This may take a bit of time, so don’t feel like you need to rush through them.

You can find the Week 2, Season 7 Secret Banner in Lynx’s streamer room in Frosty Flights. When you land, head towards the large metal office/medical building right by the hangers. Inside on the second floor, you will find Lynx’s streaming room and the Secret Banner will be by her set up. Just walk up to it and the banner should appear for you to nab.

This place is a pretty popular location due to a large number of chests and planes. Expect to fight off a lot of players when you land here, so focus on staying alive first. If you really want to grab the banner then run to the northeast side of the building and head to the second floor right as you hit the ground.

This should be a pretty easy Fortnite Secret Banner to get, just be prepared to possibly die on the way.

