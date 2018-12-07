Mortal Kombat 11 Announcement & Reveal Trailer

During The Game Awards 2018, a bunch of world premiere trailers were revealed.

Ed Boon, Creative Director at NetherRealm Studios, hit the stage at one point to announce the winner of Best Sports/Racing Game. Then the unthinkable happened. The room went dark, lighting bolts lit up the big screen, and a familiar logo threw the crowd into a frenzy. The iconic dragon that represents Mortal Kombat signified the reveal of the next installment in the long-running fighting game franchise.

The trailer that followed showcased an expectedly gory brawl between Raiden and Scorpion. After Raiden defeated Scorpion, the classic look for the yellow-tinged ninja made his appearance and landed a Fatality on the Thunder God. All of the action within this reveal trailer was backed by rapper 21 Savage’s original track for the game, “Immortal.” Once the trailer neared its end, a mysterious woman could be seen standing near a giant hourglass. Regarding more information about Mortal Kombat 11’s features, the following info from NetherRealm Studios was released:

The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat’s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.

Mortal Kombat 11 has already been announced for a release date of April 23, 2019. A special Community Event was also announced to take place on January 17, 2019. You can watch the livestream for that event at 11am PST/2pm EST. Pre-ordering the game gets you access to the upcoming beta and Shao Khan as a playable character in the final release. Mortal Kombat 11 will be coming to the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Check out some extra screenshots for Mortal Kombat 11 in the gallery posted below: