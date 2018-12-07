What Is ‘Neutral Special’ in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?

If you’re playing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, then you’ve no doubt noticed that some spirits will give bonus damage for certain attacks. Some give bonus damage for a “neutral special” attack. What is it?

If you’re new or haven’t played previous Smash Bros. in a while, then you may need a refresher.

“Neutral special” moves were referred to as “standard special moves” in Super Smash before Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. These are also sometimes referred to as neutral B, B move, or just B, according to the Smash Wiki. So if you weren’t expecting that terminology change, then the phrasing might have thrown you off a bit.

If you’re still unsure, here’s a more detailed explanation. Neutral special moves refer to a special attack that’s done by holding the special move button without holding a direction on the control stick. Two buttons allow for attacks. The A button is for “normals” and the B button is for “specials.” With the B button, you can choose five directions: up, down, forward, backward (for aerial moves), and neutral which is no direction. So a neutral special move is a move done with the B button without choosing a direction.

Most neutral special attacks are a projectile or a strong-hit attack that might be chargeable.

In Super Smash Bros. Melee, for example, bonus points were awarded for certain neutral special attacks, such as hitting with progressively stronger blows starting with a neutral attack or hitting consecutively with an entire neutral combo (aka One-Two Punch.)

See Also