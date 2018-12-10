Stardew Valley Nintendo Switch Multiplayer Coming Wednesday

Stardew Valley, 2016’s indie darling, is the gift that keeps on giving.

The indie game has experienced new life thanks to its multiplayer update, currently only available on Steam, but it is coming to the Nintendo Switch this Wednesday. This update will be available across Europe, North America and Japan so you don’t have to worry about missing out on the update.

The Switch has become a popular platform for players to play Stardew Valley on, often finding itself on the eShop’s Best Sellers list. There’s just something about talking to the charming NPCs and fixing up your farm that feels so at home on Nintendo’s hardware.

Now you’ll be able to team up with a friend or three to take on the restoration of the farm together.

The Nintendo Switch will be the next platform to receive multiplayer and it will allow for 1-3 friends to play with you in your single-player save. If you want you can opt to start a new farm together. Each players gets their own cabin as they work together to help restore the farm and make some money. All of the money is shared but the relationships, quests, crafting recipes, etc. will remain personal.

Here’s what you can look forward to when multiplayer hits the Switch:

4 Player Farming – Invite 1-3 players to join you as partners down on the farm, either starting from scratch or diving in from a single player save

Work Together – Each player lives in their own cabin on the host farm as you work together to achieve common goals such as farming, mining, fighting, fishing, foraging and festival participation

Voice Chat, Chat Box & Custom Emojis – Communicate using Nintendo Switch voice chat support or the new chat box feature with coloured text and nearly 200 custom Stardew Valley emojis

Multiplayer Marriage – Players can choose to woo Pelican Town’s NPCs, or craft a wedding ring to propose to a fellow player. As the Host, you can also divorce or ban players on your farm by demolishing their cabins.

Scalable Difficulty – As more hands are better than one, players will be able to scale profit margin or produce sold to change the difficulty level of a multiplayer farm

If you don’t want to pay for a Nintendo Switch Online account you can also play through the local communications play if you know somebody that owns a Switch. Two to four Switch consoles can connect so you can create your own makeshift LAN party.

This update will bring the Switch version to version 1.3 which adds a variety of new features to the game. This content has been available on PC since the update hit but a spoiler-free version of the update has been revealed.

For 3 days in Winter you’ll be able to visit a traveling festival called the Night Market , which will visit Pelican Town. Here farmers can come and go as they please to purchase unique items, enjoy live entertainment and more!

, which will visit Pelican Town. Here farmers can come and go as they please to purchase unique items, enjoy live entertainment and more! There are now new character events to encounter, including some secret events triggered by certain conditions… Some of these even grant you permanent bonuses.

triggered by certain conditions… Some of these even grant you permanent bonuses. In Winter, farmers may encounter a strange event which activates a new ‘secret’ type of collection , leading to a new adventure and greater knowledge…

, leading to a new adventure and greater knowledge… Your horse can now wear hats and Signs are now craftable items, available to you from the beginning of the game.

and Signs are now craftable items, available to you from the beginning of the game. Much more to be discovered!

Stardew Valley is out now.