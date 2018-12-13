How to Make Strange Cookies (Xur’s Gift) in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s winter event – The Dawning – is finally here, so it’s time to take off that armor and throw on an apron. Unlike previous events, users will be tasked with making different types of baked goods for all the friendly NPCs. This is easier said than done since you’ll need to harvest the ingredients from the various aliens you kill. One of the items you can make is Strange Cookies which are for the Agent of the Nine, Xur.

To make Strange Cookies you will need 1 part Taken Butter, 1 part Electric Flavor, and 15 Essence of Dawning. You can harvest Taken Butter by killing Taken foes in any activity and on any planet. This isn’t tied to any specific area, however, we recommend going to The Dreaming City since they frequently spawn here. There’s no guarantee that killing one will get you some Taken Butter, so just keep shooting them until this appears.

Electric Flavor is given for Arc Ability or Arc Weapon kills. This is pretty easy to get, especially if you to go the Blind Well. There’s a chance that other ingredients will spawn instead of Electric Flavor, so keep at it until this appears. Remember to use an Arc weapon to speed the process up, especially if you are just roaming around the area.

Finally, you can get Essence of Dawning by completing activities, challenges, or bounties. You shouldn’t have any issues obtaining this since it’s given out like candy. If you really need some just hop into a Mayhem game or complete a few Public Events. These modes reward a fair amount of Essence of Dawning, which makes them perfect for farming.

After everything is assembled just throw it into your oven and the Strange Cookies will be produced. Remember, Xur only shows up on Fridays and Saturdays so make sure to give him his gift before he departs!

