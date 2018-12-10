World of Light Obstacles & How to Get Past Them

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate‘s World of Light mode is littered with obstacles on the map. These obstacles can be annoying progress blockers. Luckily, by simply having the correct Spirit with you in your inventory, you can bypass them.

Here are the obstacles found in World of Light and how to get past them. The article will continue to be updated as we discover more obstacles.

How to Fix the Bridges

A number of broken bridges are dotted around the map. You need to fix them so you can cross.

To fix the bridges, you need the Bord & Cord & Barst Spirit. This Spirit can be found in the forest area north of the starting point (past were you fight Sheik).

How to Cross the Lake in a Boat

To the east of the area with the mushrooms is a lake with a boat. You’ll need a boat pilot to get across.

According to Gamers Heroes, you need the Kapp’n Spirit to pilot the boat. The Spirit is near Darudo’s Dojo to the north of the great wall pathway.

How to Bomb the Rocks

The map has big boulders blocking your way. You need a Spirit with a bomb to get past them.

We believe that any spirit with a bomb will do. We know for sure the Bomberman Spirit will work because it was referenced in the game’s tutorial. Bomberman’s Spirit is located in lower part of the city. Just enter the top part of the city from the jungle area and then head down the stairs on the west side. We also had success bombing rocks with Bomb Man. Poppy Bros. Jr. in the jungle area could also work but we haven’t confirmed it yet.

How to Get Past the Computer Terminal

The entrance to the Base is to the west of the starting point (past where you fight Marth) and across the mushrooms. However, you need to get past a computer terminal to get in.

To get past the computer terminal, you need the Hal Emmerich Spirit. The Spirit can be found in the city area around the central tower near the Dojo where you learn the Lightweight style. Just beat the Spirit got get it in your inventory.

How to Grow the Mushrooms

In the area to the west of the starting area, there’s a gorge filled with mushrooms that you walk across. You can get Olimar to join your team, but you need to grow some mushrooms with magic in order to cross them.

What you need is the Kammy Koopa Spirit. We’re not sure where the Spirit is located on the map, but we found it by buying it in Beedle’s Tent in the jungle area.

How to Open the White Fences

There are white fences blocking the path to the lower part of the city in the middle of the map. To open them, you don’t need a Spirit.

What you need to do is press the red button in the lower part of the city. You can reach the top part of the city from the Jungle area and then head down the stairs from either side of the city. Once you’re in downtown, head to the southeast part to hit the button.

How to Drive the Wild Goose

You’ll find a race track in World of Light which you can drive around in the F-Zero vehicle the Wild Goose.

According to Gamers Heroes, you need the Spirit of the Wild Goose’s driver, Pico. Pico is to the north of the Wild Goose past the battle with Bayonetta. Cross the bridge and you’ll find the Pico spirit before the battle with Lucario.

How to Get to the Island with the Transport Pokemon

To get to an island at the southeast corner of the world map, you need a transport Pokemon.

You need Lapras to cross the seas, according to Gamers Heroes. The Spirit can be found to the east of the beach area where you need the transport Pokemon. It will be in a town area.

How to Run the Train

As you progress through World of Light, you’ll run into a train that needs an engineer to run.

The Alfonzo & Engineer Link Spirit will do just fine as an engineer according to Gamers Heroes. They are found in the island that you get to with Lapras. They’re near the area that looks like Stonehendge.

