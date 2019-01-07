Smash Ultimate Best Spirits You Need to Use

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has a ton of Spirits. It has so many Spirits that it can be hard to figure out which ones are the best to use. We listed some of the best Primary and Support Spirits to use in Smash Ultimate, allowing you to pick and choose which ones are right for you.

Before we get into the list, there are some things you should know. Primary Spirits have types, with attack type being strong against grab type, grab type being strong against shield type, shield type being strong against attack type and neutral type being neither strong nor weak against any other type. In addition, the effects of Support Spirits can stack, so having multiple Stamina Up Spirits will give you a higher Stamina count at the beginning of Stamina Battles, for example.

With that out of the way, here are Smash Ultimate’s best Spirits.

Primary Spirits

Dark Daroach

Attack Type

Max Power: 10.897

Slots: 3

Effect: Fire & Explosion Attack – “Slightly increases the power of explosion and fire attacks”

Dark Daroach is one of the best spirits to have for any fighter with fire and explosion attacks, which is a lot of fighters. Bowser with a Neutral Special Up Spirit got me through a lot of the challenges in World of Light, and this just makes him even more powerful. This also boosts the power of any attack involving bombs, including Solid Snake’s smash attacks and specials as well as Samus’ missiles and Link’s bombs. Plus, having three slots allows your fighter to be even more powerful. Simply put, this Spirit helps a lot more characters than you think.

Pairs Well With: Bowser, Charizard, Captain Falcon, Incineroar, Kirby, Roy, Solid Snake, Samus, Young Link

Recommended Support Spirits: Physical Attack Up, Neutral Special Up, Special Move Power Up, Air Attack Up, KOs Heal Damage, Autoheal

Acquired By: Enhancing the Daroach Spirit (Summon with Count Cannoli, Mouser and two Neutral Type Cores).

Metal Face

Attack Type

Max Power: 12,493

Slots: 1

Effect: Metal and Giant – “Become giant and metal for a while at the start of the battle”

Being giant extends the reach of your attacks and makes you heavier at the cost of being a bigger target, while being metal makes you much harder to launch. So you can understand just how powerful the combination of the two effects is. The only downside to this spirit is the fact that it has only one slot, which should almost always be filled with a Support Spirit with the Transformation Duration Up effect. I like to use this Spirit along with a sword user like Marth with any challenge that has you fighting a foe that avoids combat, as sword swings will help you catch the slippery foes.

Pairs Well With: Bowser, King K. Rool, Ridley, King Dedede, Shulk, Marth, Lucina

Recommended Support Spirits: Transformation Duration Up

Acquired By: Enhancing Mumkhar Spirit (Found on Spirit Board)

Zero (Z-Saber)

Attack Type

Max Power: 12,026

Slots: 2

Effect: Weapon Attack & Move Speed Up – “Increases the power of melee weapons, and slightly increases move speed”

Just about any sword user will appreciate the increase in both move speed and attack. Note that the effect doesn’t apply to just sword users, however. Characters with any other type of melee weapon like Simon and Richter will also get this effect.

Pairs Well With: Any Sword User, Simon, Richter, King Dedede

Recommended Support Spirits: Special Move Power Up, Air Attack Up, Autoheal, KOs Heal Damage

Acquired By: Enhancing Zero (Zero Buster)

Giga Mac

Attack Type

Max Power: 9,898

Slots: 3

Effect: Fist Attack Up – “Slightly increases the power of punches and elbow strikes”

The obvious use for this Spirit is to be the primary Spirit for Little Mac. I mean, it’s pretty much made for him. However, this Spirit works well with just about any other character that uses primarily their fists to fight. While it’s power is somewhat low, that will quickly rise with the addition of Support Spirits.

Pairs Well With: Little Mac, Mario, Luigi, Dr. Mario, Captain Falcon, Donkey Kong

Recommended Support Spirits: Physical Attack Up, Neutral Special Up, Special Move Power Up, Air Attack Up, KOs Heal Damage, Autoheal

Acquired By: Spirit Board or Shop

Nightmare

Attack Type

Max Power: 9,538

Slots: 2

Effect: Lifesteal – “Steals opponents’ life force when you strike”

Lifesteal is one of the best skills you can have on a Spirit, as it heals damage with every hit. For especially tough battles, this is the spirit to use.

Pairs Well With: Anyone

Recommended Support Spirits: Anything

Acquired By: Enhancing X Parasite Spirit

Zelda (Ocarina of Time)

Shield Type

Max Power: 12,519

Slots: 2

Effect: Assist Killer – “Increases damage dealt to assist trophies”

Assist Trophies can really get in your hair during a challenge. So having a primary Spirit with the Assist Killer effect is a great asset. I especially like pairing it with Zelda to get the extra boost in Power.

Pairs Well With: Anyone

Recommended Support Spirits: Magic Attack Up, Special Move Power Up

Acquired By: Enhancing Young Zelda Spirit

Sirius

Shield Type

Max Power: 11,116

Slots: 3

Effect: Weapon Attack Up – “Slightly increases the power of swords, whips, hammers, etc.”

By far one of the best spirits to pair with any Fire Emblem character, Sirius boosts the power of their weapons and has three slots to make them even more powerful. It has a tone of power on top of it. Again, its effect also applies to any character with a melee weapon – not just sword users.

Pairs Well With: Any Fire Emblem Fighter, Simon, Richter, Link, Young Link, Toon Link, King Dedede

Recommended Support Spirits: Armor Knight, Special Move Power Up, Neutral Special Up, Side Special Up, Down Special Up, KOs Heal Damage, Autoheal

Acquired By: Enhancing Camus Spirit

Father Balder

Shield Type

Max Power: 10,487

Slots: 2

Effect: Franklin Badge Equipped – “Starts battles wearing a Franklin Badge. Reflects enemy projectiles.”

For Spirits that abuse projectile weapons such as Star Rod or Waddle Doo, this is by far the best Primary Spirit to have. This starts every battle with the Franklin Badge, reflecting any projectile right back at the opponent automatically for easy damage. This also works against Spirits with fire breath such as Omega Ridley or Dry Bowser.

Pairs Well With: Anyone

Recommended Support Spirits: Anything

Acquired By: Enhancing Balder Spirit

Mega Diancie

Grab Type

Slots: 3

Effect: Franklin Badge Equipped – “Starts battles wearing a Franklin Badge. Reflects enemy projectiles.”

This is basically an even stronger version of the Father Balder Spirit but it’s Grab Type instead of Shield Type and has one extra slot.

Pairs Well With: Anyone

Recommended Support Spirits: Anything

Acquired By: Enhancing Diancie Spirit

Skull Kid & Majora’s Mask

Grab Type

Max Power: 11,471

Slots: 2

Effect: Lifesteal – “Steals opponents’ life force when you strike”

Healing damage with any attack is invaluable, especially for those stubborn stamina battles. Use this Spirit for especially tough battles.

Pairs Well With: Anyone

Recommended Support Spirits: KOs Heal You, Auto heal

Acquired By: Enhancing Skull Kid Spirit

Marx (True Form)

Grab Type

Max Power: 10,886

Slots: 3

Effect: Magic Attack Up – “Slightly increases the power of magic attacks”

This is of the best spirits to use with Zelda, Robin and Rosalina as it boosts all of their magic attacks, which make up the majority of their movesets. However, according to the Super Smash Bros. Wiki, this effect can also enhance some of the attacks of Peach, Daisy, Ness, and Palutena.

Pairs Well With: Zelda, Robin, Rosalina, Daisy, Peach, Ness, Palutena

Recommended Support Spirits: Special Move Power Up, Neutral Special Up, Side Special Up, Hyper Smash Attacks, Unflinching Charged Smashes

Acquired By: Beating Marx in World of Light and enhancing the Marx Spirit

Full Armor X

Grab Type

Max Power: 8,548

Slots: 1

Effect: Super Armor – “Makes it more difficult to flinch or be launched”

What this Spirit lacks in power (relative to other rank four Spirits) and slots it more than makes up for allowing you to outlast some of the toughest foes thanks to the Super Armor effect.

Pairs Well With: Anyone

Recommended Support Spirits: Stamina up, Special Power Up

Acquired By: Enhance X Spirit

Hoopa (Unbound)

Grab Type

Max Power: 9,688

Slots: 3

Effect: Toss & Meteor – “Increases upward and downward launch power”

Just about every character in the game has at least one attack with upward or downward launch potential, from powerful Meteor Smashes like Ness’s down air to powerful up smash attacks like Marth’s. Let’s not forget powerful throws as well. That’s what makes Hoopa (Unbound) so powerful as a Primary Spirit.

Pairs Well With: Anyone

Recommended Support Spirits: Physical Attack Up, Weapon Attack Up, Hyper Smash Attacks, Air Attack Up, Unflinching Charged Smashes

Acquired By: Enhancing Hoopa (Bound)

Chun-Li

Grab Type

Max Power: 9,240

Slots: 3

Effect: Physical Attack Up – “Slightly increases the power of punches, kicks, and bites.”

Unlike other Primary Spirits with a primary effect like Giga Mac or Guile, where either fist attacks or foot attacks are powered up, Chun-Li powers up both types of attacks as well as bites. Nearly any brawler in the game will find value in this Spirit. As a rank three Spirit, it doesn’t have as much power as a rank four one, but it still has three slots to quickly bring it close to that level.

Pairs Well With: Ryu, Ken, Captain Falcon, Bowser, King K. Rool, Donkey Kong, Fox, Falco, Wolf, Ridley, Wario, Bayonetta, etc.

Recommended Support Spirits: Fist Attack Up, Foot Attack Up, Psychical Attack Up, Air Attack Up, KOs Heal Damage, Autoheal, Dash Attack Up, Hyper Smash Attack, Unflinching Charged Smashes

Acquired By: Enhancing Chun-Li (Street Fighter Alpha) found in the World Tour area of World of Light

Revolver Ocelot (Metal Gear Solid V)

Grab Type

Max Power: 9,360

Slots: 2

Effect: Shooting Attack Up – “Slightly increases the power of projectile weapons such as bows or guns”

This is a must have for any fighter with a projectile weapon such as Solid Snake.

Pairs Well With: Solid Snake, Link, Pit, Dark Pit

Recommended Support Spirits: Neutral Special Up, Shooting Item Up

Acquired By: Enhancing Revolver Ocelot (Metal Gear Solid III) found in the Base in the World of Light or on the Spirit Board

Soma Cruz

Neutral Type

Max Power: 12,110

Slots: 3

Effect: Giant Killer – “Increases damage dealt to giant opponents”

Any Spirit that becomes giant becomes a shoe in with this Primary Spirit. Plus it has a tone of power and three slots for even more power.

Pairs Well With: Anyone

Recommended Support Spirits: Anything

Acquired By: Get the Dracula Spirit by defeating the Dracula Boss in the Dark Realm of Adventure Mode and then level up the Spirit to 99 to enhance it

Tabuu

Neutral Type

Max Power: 10,522

Slots: 3

Effect: PSI Attack Up – “Increases the power of Ness and Lucas’s PSI attacks”

This Spirit is only really good for Ness and Lucas, but it does free up slots otherwise used up by Support Spirits boosting their PSI attacks. Ninten and Paula would also be good spirits as they have the same primary effect, but Tabuu’s neutral typing allows Ness or Lucas to go toe to toe with any kind of Spirit.

Pairs Well With: Ness, Lucas

Recommended Support Spirits: Air Attack Up, Easier Dodging, Special Move Power Up, Side Special Up, Up Special Up

Acquired By: Defeat the Spirit in the Mysterious Dimension of the Dark Realm in Adventure Mode

Link (The Legend of Zelda)

Neutral Type

Max Power: 10,459

Slots: 3

Effect: Sword Attack Up – “Slightly increases sword-attack power of fighters like Link and Marth”

By far the best Primary Spirit to use for Link, Young Link and Toon Link, Link (The Legend of Zelda) not only boosts its own power by using those heroes but also boosts their sword attacks which make up the majority of their movesets. Ganondorf can even make use of this Spirit since his smash attacks are all sword attacks. Other sword-weilders also do well with this Spirit, but this one appears tailor made for the three Links.

Pairs Well With: Link, Young Link, Toon Link, Ganondorf

Recommended Support Spirits: Down Special Up, Special Power Up, Neutral Special Up, Armor Knight, Weapon Attack & Speed Up, Hyper Smash Attacks, Unflinching Charged Smash

Acquired By: Beat the Spirit in the Legend of Zelda area of the Dark Realm in Adventure Mode.

Best Support Spirits

Rank 4

Sheriff & Pyra – Assist Killer – 1 Slot “Increases damage dealt to Assist Trophies”

Assist Trophies will fall quickly with these Support Spirits equipped.

Madama Butterfly – Poison Heals – 3 Slots – “Poison heals instead of harms”

Not only will you be immune to the harmful effects of poison floors and clouds, but they will heal you instead. The cost is heavy but it makes some challenges a cakewalk.

Dr. Wily & Jeff – Jam FS Charge – 2 Slots – “Slows down the charge rate of the opposition’s Final Smash meter”

This is a must have for fighting any Spirit with a fast FS meter charge rate.

Ashley – Fast Final Smash Meter – 2 Slots – “Increases Final Smash meter charging speed”

Final Smashes can make or break a challenge, so being able to pull one off sooner is a big advantage. However, Final Smashes aren’t as useful in Stamina battles since knockback doesn’t rise.

Viridi – Metal Killer – 1 Slot – “Increases damage dealt to metal opponents.”

Take down metal opponents much easier with this Support Spirit.

Azura – Weapon Attack & Move Speed Up – 2 Slots – “Increases the power of melee weapons, and slightly increases move speed.”

This Spirit is a must have for sword users.

Halbred – Armor Knight – 2 Slots – “Reduces move speed, but greatly increases defense and slightly increases attack.”

For fighters that are already slow and powerful, this will make them even more powerful.

Wind Fish & Shine Sprite – Special Move Power Up – 1 Slot – “Slightly increases the power of Special moves.”

A must have for any fighter that fights primarily with their Special Moves, including Simon and Richter.

Blast-o-Matic – Giant Killer – 1 Slot – “Increases damage dealt to giant opponents.”

Beat giant foes in a flash.

Gold Mario – Super Armor – 3 Slot – “Makes it more difficult to flinch or be launched.”

Unlike it’s rank three counterpart which gives you super armor at the cost of snail-like move speed, this just gives you the effect with no downsides aside from the high cost.

Rank 3

Yuri Kozukata & Tingle – Slumber Immunity – 1 Slot – “Grants immunity to slumber floors or sleeping in general.”

This not only protects you from slumber floors but also Jigglypuff’s up special.

Diskun & Dr. Light – Zap-Floor Immunity – 2 Slots – “Grants immunity to zap floors and stun attacks.”

This is not only useful for zap floors but also Zero Suit Samus’ stun blast or Deku Nuts.

Sun Salutation, Magearna & Rover – Ice-Floor Immunity – 2 Slots – “Grants immunity to ice floors and freezing attacks.”

This is great not only for ice floors but also Freezies and Ice Climbers’ down special.

Fire & Volcanion – Lava-Floor Immunity – 2 Slots – “Grants immunity to lava floors.”

Lava floors are the worst, so negating them is fantastic.

Necrozma & Arwing – Gravity-Change Immunity – 1 Slot – “Become immune to changes in gravity.”

Gravity isn’t the worst thing in the world, but it can’t hurt to turn those effects off.

Death, Metroid & Eggplant Wizard – KOs Heal Damage – 2 Slots – “Recovers health when enemies are KO’d.”

You should be equipping this Spirit any time you fend off against multiple opponents in a Spirit Battle.

Reaper & Reapette, Julius Belmont & Soda Popinski – Side Special Up – 1 Slot – “Slightly increases the power of side special moves.”

This is essential for characters like Ness or Lucas.

Dark Mind & Ana – Franklin Badge Equipped – 2 Slots – Start battles wearing a Franklin Badge, reflect projectiles.”

Any Spirit that abuses projectile attacks will fall easily with this equipped.

Fi & B Dasher – Neutral Special Up – 1 Slot – “Slightly increases the power of neutral special moves.”

Bowser with this Support Spirit got me through a lot of challenges in World of Light, especially those pesky Stamina Battles.

Peach (Wedding) & Great Fairy – Critical Health Healing – 2 Slots – “Recovers a great deal of health when a certain amount of damage is taken.”

This essentially extends your survivability in battles.

Elise, Roll & Meloetta (Aria Forme) – Autoheal – 2 Slots – Recovers a small amount of health every five seconds.”

Instant healing at all times is a huge boon.

Rank 2

Arm & Leg Lift, Stack Up & River Survival – Falling Immunity – 2 slots – “Grants immunity to tripping from earthquakes, banana peels, etc.”

This Spirit effect negates the tripping effects of earthquakes as well as things like banana peels.

Rathalos & Gyarados – Air Attack Up – 1 Slot – “Slightly increases the power of items and attacks used in the air”

This spirit is a must have for fighting opponents that like to fight from the air or if you’re fighting as a character that loves aerial combat such as Jigglypuff or Meta Knight.

Goligan & Harriet – Weapon Attack Up – 1 Slot – “Slightly increases the power of swords, whips, hammers, etc.”

A must have for any melee weapon user.

Labrador Retriever – Physical Attack Up – 1 Slot – “Slightly increases the power of punches, kicks and bites.”

A useful Spirit for any brawler.

Ashley Robbins, Squawks & Kaepora Gaebora – Fog Immunity – 2 Slots – “Removes fog from the stage”

These Spirits not only remove distracting fog but also poison clouds.

Monita, Parasite Queen & Nihilego – Screen-Flip Immunity – 2 Slots – “Stops the screen from flipping upside down.”

Stop this annoying effect right in its tracks with this Spirit.

Murch, Lapras & Shield Knight – Weapon Resist Up – 2 Slots – “Decreases damage taken from melee weapons like swords and whips”

A great Spirit to have for facing off against any melee weapon user.

Roll Caskett – Shooting Attack Up – 1 Slot – “Slightly increases the power of projectile weapons such as bows or guns”

A great Spirit for any fighter with a gun or bow.

Katrina, Marin & Orbulon – Irreversible Controls – 2 Slots – “Become immune to left-and-right control reversal.”

This not only negates the random stage effect of Irreversible Controls but also that of the Ramblin’ Evil Mushroom.

Celeste & Tac – Item Gravitation – 1 Slot – “Draws nearby items closer.”

Any Spirit battle with any kind of “Item Tidal Wave” stage effect is easier with this Spirit. It’s also a great Spirit to have equipped in general.

Ashnard – Toss & Meteor – 1 Slot – “Increases upward and downward launch power”

A great Spirit for people who love Meteor Smashes or up smash attacks.

Rotom – Energy Shot Attack/Resistance – 2 Slots – “Slightly reduces damage taken from energy attacks and slightly increases energy attack power”

This Spirit not only reduces the damage taken from energy attacks such as those from Fox, Falco, or Samus, but also boosts the power of your own energy attacks.

Squitter – Sticky-Floor Immunity – 2 Slots – “Become immune to sticky floors.”

Negate this obnoxious stage hazard with this ability.

Rank 1

Henry Fleming & Weezing – Fire & Explosion Attack Up – 1 Slot – “Slightly increases the power of explosion and fire attacks.”

A must have for characters like Bowser, Captain Falcon, Charizard and more.

Mermaid & Ellie – Water & Ice Attack Up – 1 Slot – “Slightly increases the power of water and ice attacks.”

Perfect for Ice Climbers and Greninja.

Ivan & Wanda – Magic Attack Up – 1 Slot – “Slightly increases the power of magic attacks.”

Fantastic for Zelda, Robin and Rosalina.

Hakkun & Pseudo-Palutena – Transformation Duration Up – “Extends the amount of time transformation items like the Super Mushroom last.”

Pairs wonderfully with the effect of Giant and Made of Metal.

Urban Champion Fighter, Ricky & Piston Honda – Fist Attack Up – “Slightly increases the power of punches and elbow strikes.”

A necessary addition for fighters like Little Mac and more.

Bisk, Winky & Jackknife – Foot Attack Up – 1 Slot – “Slightly increases the power of kicks and knee strikes.”

Great for characters like Jigglypuff, Captain Falcon, Ken, and any other character that has their most powerful attacks involve their feet.

Bonus Fruit, Eggplant & Kid – Stamina Up – 1 Slot – Start battles with extra stamina when fighting in stamina battles.”

The more of these you have, the higher your stamina is in Stamina Battles.

Dedenne – Electric Attack Up – 1 Slot – “Slightly increases the power of electricity attacks.”

A necessary addition for Pikachu and Pichu.

Farfetch’d – Lip’s Stick Equipped – 1 Slot – “Starts battles with a Lip’s Stick.”

You can have one of the most useful melee items in the game right at the beginning of the battle with this Spirit. Pairs well with the Battering Item Up Spirits.

Psyduck – PSI Attack Up – 1 Slot – “Slightly increases the power of Mess’s and Lucas’s PSI attacks.”

A necessary addition for Ness and Lucas.

