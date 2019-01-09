Destiny 2 Fans Divided Over Niobe Labs’ Puzzle

It has been over 24 hours since the Niobe Labs officially opened its doors to Guardians and no one has been able to figure out how to complete it. Consisting of multiple levels, this activity is the hardest piece of content added to Destiny 2. Unlike previous puzzles implemented into the Destiny franchise, this has stumped even some of the brightest minds in the community.

A lot of this is thanks to the sheer complexity of the puzzle that users have to solve. Requiring the use of specific weapons, fireteams have to shoot glyphs in a specific order to progress to the next level. There are a ton of symbols in the Niobe Labs and only certain weapons can see certain pictures. If that wasn’t challenging enough, fireteams will then have to fight powerful bosses, waves of enemies, and disable mines that spawn around the room. It’s a lot to juggle, even for those who have made Destiny 2 a career.

However, the biggest issue surrounding the Niobe Labs is how inaccessible it is to the average player. Yes, the labs are open for anyone to explore, but the extreme difficulty and confusing puzzles make it difficult for the average player to enjoy. Additionally, if your team fails a puzzle or dies, they will be sent back to the very beginning. This makes the puzzle extremely challenging and at times, tedious. Many players have taken to social media to voice their concerns over the Niobe Labs.

My thoughts on Niobe Labs today 👀 pic.twitter.com/kDLrcvufpn — [L I V E] Broman (@Professorbroman) January 9, 2019

On the other hand, others have pointed out that this kind of difficult content is what the community has been asking for. While this is certainly true, the Niobe Labs puzzle is slightly different since the new content will not unlock until someone finishes it. This is a stark contrast to previous puzzles which were released alongside additional activities for those who want to enjoy killing aliens without having to decipher glyphs on a wall.

It’s still unknown how much longer fans will have to wait until the Niobe Labs is completed. Hopefully, those spending their time cracking this code get a special reward for all their time and effort – they deserve it.

See Also