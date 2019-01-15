Lucas7yoshi Leaks Fortnite Video Revealing Inside of Ice Sphere & In-Game Event [SPOILERS]

Lucas7yoshi, a well-known Twitter account that often provides leaks of Fortnite developments, was teasing a big reveal on Twitter, and after nearly an hour of waiting, the video was finally shared. Lucas7yoshi’s leak may reveal what is inside the mysterious ice sphere and what might possibly be the next major in-game event.

This post has spoilers for Season 7 below.

Here is the video that Lucas7yoshi shared. Lucas7yoshi wrote, along with the video, “No hacking to the game itself was done to achieve this, no competitive advantage was gained. This does not violate the Fortnite/Epic Games TOS in anyway that I know of.”

Here’s the video. Lucas7yoshi has hinted that the video may be taken down at some point.

The first substantial hint about the reveal came with this tweet:

The account was teasing the reveal for an hour or so while before it was shared. Lucas7yoshi first posted about the leak on Tuesday, January 15, 2018, writing, “MASSIVE event leak incoming” and then “DISCLAIMER: IF YOU DO NOT WANT POTENTIONALLY IMPORTANT SEASON 7 STORY RELATED CONTENT SPOILED, DO NOT FOLLOW ME AT THIS TIME.” [sic]

But the account had trouble uploading a video related to the leak, which left everyone on the edge of their seats waiting for the news.

And then they wrote, “Outta all things I’ve ever leaked I feel like this is probably the riskiest.”

But they added: “I believe on a technical level of the fortnite TOS I did not violate anything.”

Now that the video has been shared, Lucas7yoshi is still posting about why the video does not violate TOS. They wrote, “This was done with files included in the game, I simply played them in replay mode, any1 can do it. No paks were editing. Nothing was injected. No competitive advantage was gained. I am willing to remove at immediate request.”

Lucas7yoshi watermarked the video so it could not be stolen and used by someone else. The watermark appears over all the major reveals in the video.

Not everyone is excited about the video. On Twitter, the reactions are mixed. One person wrote, “cool, but wayyy to overhyped it.” Another wrote, “For anyone saying this is ‘dull’ and ‘boring’ this is only one of a few stages of the event.”

Now people are speculating about what it means. One person wrote, “its probably gonna count down until the ice storm ltm comes.”

Another person wrote on Twitter:

Others just joked about the reveal.

