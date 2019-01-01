Giant Rock Man, Crowned Tomato & Encircled Tree: How to Solve Fortnite Week 5 Challenge

The next wave of Fortnite challenges have been leaked and Week 5’s are pretty simple. While the majority of them will have you landing or killing foes, one challenge requires you to find a Battle Star hidden on the map. This challenge requires players to search between the Giant Rock Man, Crowned Tomato and an Encircled Tree.

You can find the area for this Battle Star on the edge of quadrants G4 and H4. This is east of Tomato Town which is where the Crowned Tomato head resides. Currently, we do not know the exact location of the Battle Star, however, we have a good idea of where it will spawn. When you drop, head towards the south side of the covered bridge by Tomato Town. On this hill, there will be a small patch of dirt that’s isolated from the main path. You should find the Battle Star waiting there.

If for some reason the Battle Star isn’t there, we recommend checking in, on top of, or below the covered bridge. This is the only major area where the Giant Rock Man, Crowned Tomato and Encircled Tree converge. Keep in mind, a lot of people will be dropping in this area so it might be worth obtaining a rifle and some supplies first.

The last thing you want is to be killed right before you reach this Fortnite Battle Star.

