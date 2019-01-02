New Ravnica Allegiance Card Leaked on MTG Subreddit

Kicking off 2019 a new card from Magic: The Gathering’s next set – Ravnica Allegiance – has been leaked. Posted on the MTG Subreddit earlier today by user ahipikr, the new card is tied to Azorious Guild and is a new spin on an old favorite. Below is a clearer version of the card posted on Twitter:

Called “Deputy of Detention,” this card costs one colorless, blue, and a white for a Rare 1/3 Vedalken Wizard. Its ability reads: “When Deputy of Detention enters the battlefield, exile target nonland permanent an opponent controls and all other nonland permanents that player controls with the same name as that permanent until Deputy of Detention leaves the battlefield.” For seasoned players, Deputy of Detention should be very familiar as it’s a creature version of the enchantment Detention Sphere which released back in 2012.

This is a fairly powerful ability to put on a creature, as it allows players to easily remove threats from the board. However, since Deputy of Detention is a creature, players have a bit more flexibility with this card. We suspect that this will make quite an impact in Standard, Limited, and even Commander. Since it can effectively remove any nonland permanent from the field, it allows users to quickly gain control of the board and apply pressure against their opponents.

With Ravnica Allegiance set to release at the end of the month, we suspect that the entire set will be revealed in the next couple of weeks. If this card is any indication where the set is going, Ravnica Allegiance is going to be pretty impactful for most formats.

