Resident Evil 2 Demo Coming Later This Week

The remake of Resident Evil 2 is set for release later this month but fans are in for a treat if they find themselves not wanting to wait that long.

On January 11 Capcom is releasing a special demo that will allow players to play 30 minutes of the game but there are some limitations. Not only will the demo end after 30 minutes but you’ll no longer be able to access it to play after that time is up.

This One-Shot demo will have a mission objective to complete and if players are able to do that they will be treated with a new cinematic trailer exclusive to demo participants. If your 30 minutes are up you’ll still be able to watch this trailer as many times as you want.

If you complete the objective before your time limit is up you are able to go back into the demo and use up the remainder of your time. Dying in the demo will still allow you to respawn but your 30-minute timer will still be counting down.

The demo will be available starting this Friday and will last until January 31. It will be available on PS4, Xbox One and Steam so everyone will have a chance to try out this demo before the game launches.

Capcom has shown a tendency to release teaser demos with Resident Evil games in the past so it should come as no surprise one is offered here.

This particular demo will put players in control of Leon S. Kennedy who is on his first day of being a police officer in Raccoon City. Fans of the original version will know there was a separate storyline going on with Claire Redfield, which is also included in this game, but the demo will not allow players to play as her.

Resident Evil 2 is available January 25 for PS4, Xbox One and PC.