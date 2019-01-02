Xbox Game Pass January 2019 New Additions

It’s the start of a new month and that means there are some new titles coming to the Xbox Game Pass.

For the uninitiated, the Xbox Game Pass is available as a $10 per month subscription that will get you access to a large variety of games on Xbox and PC, including all first-party titles the day they are released such as Forza, State of Decay 2 and Sea of Thieves.

The new games for 2019 won’t start rolling out until tomorrow and they won’t all come out at once either.

Here’s the complete list of games coming in January:

Life is Strange 2: Part 1 (January 3)

Ark: Survival Evolved (January 3)

Farming Simulator 17 (January 3)

Absolver (January 7)

Just Cause 3 (January 10)

Aftercharge (January 10)

Although Life is Strange 2 is debuting with the just the first episode, we do know the remaining episodes will also be making their way to the Game Pass at a later date. Life is Strange 2 joins the original Life is Strange and Before the Storm on Game Pass already.

Just Cause 4 may have just launched but that doesn’t make Just Cause 3 joining the Game Pass later this month an irrelevant game. There are still many fans who swear by the third installment so it’ll be worth a try once the game releases on January 10.

Ark: Survival Evolved is a bit of a mixed bag. This is a title that has traditionally never performed very well on any platform, including PC, but that hasn’t stopped it from gaining a massive audience. It isn’t really a game that’s easy to newcomers but if you have a chance to try it out with your Game Pass subscription then it’s probably worth a shot.

Games rotate in and out of the Game Pass regularly so try not to leave games you’re interested in playing on the backburner for too long. Fallout 4 left the Game Pass when Fallout 76 launched so there’s certainly a precedent of a high profile game leaving the service without much warning.