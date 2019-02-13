Complete Apex Legends Preseason Patch Notes (Feb 13)

The first major patch has dropped for Apex Legends and it’s squashing a number of bugs along with bringing some Valentine-themed cosmetics. Revealed on the official Apex Legends Reddit page, this update is the first to arrive before the season starts in March.

There were no weapon alterations or any major balances made to the different heroes. This patch is strictly focusing on a number of glitches that players may have encountered during their time with Apex Legends. One major bug that isn’t directly listed below is getting thrown out of the flying cargo ship when you are reviving a teammate. Given how frustrating this can be, we hope that this falls under the “Addressed a number of stability and performance issues.” point.

You can read the full preseason patch notes below:

VALENTINES DAYS Added “Live Die Live” Banner Badge: Revive a member of your squad between 2/13 and 2/19 to earn this limited time badge.

Added Valentines Day cosmetic items to the store. They will be live and available in the store starting 2/13 until 2/19 and then they’re gone! “Through the Heart” Longbow Epic DMR skin “Love of the Game” Pathfinder banner frame

STABILITY / BUGS / PERFORMANCE / QoL Various improvements and tweaks to UI.

Extended timeout that was causing players with slower hard drives to crash.

Addressed a number of client and server stability issues.

Fixed exploit where you could keep duplicating items in your inventory.

Addressed a number of stability and performance issues.

Fixed issue where players would get a gray screen in lobby when connecting for the first time.

Fixed issue where your friends list showed all your friends as offline and unable to party.

Shortened duration of Bloodhound’s Eye of the Allfather clones to remain in the world by 1 second. GEAR Arc Star now displays a grenade warning indicator. KINGS CANYON Addressed a number bugs with map geo like holes you could fall through and areas that players could get stuck in plus a bunch of other polish issues. PLAYSTATION PLUS PLAY PACK Art updated for the Playstation Plus Play Pack to the Flatline skin and Banner Card and changed the names to Deep Blue. This will affect all players that already have been rewarded the skins as well.

At the time of writing this, the Valentines event has not gone live yet. However, it appears to only include a small handful of cosmetic items, so don’t feel pressured to really set aside a lot of time to grind for these items. There has been no word on if any of the cosmetic items listed above will be available after the event has concluded on February 19.

One nice change made in this patch involves the Arc Star finally displaying a grenade warning when it’s near you. Given how powerful this projectile can be, having a brief warning is a welcomed addition.

