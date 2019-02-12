Apex Legends Twitch Rivals Tournament Teams

The newest battle royale title on the market, Apex Legends, has taken the Twitch world by storm and has remained on top ever since its release in early February.

Twitch is capitalizing on this by hosting a tournament featuring some of the top streamers on the platform. Many of these names will be names you might recognize from Fortnite while others have been on the platform for several years now.

The tournament is broken up into an EU bracket and an NA bracket meaning you’ll be seeing streamers from each side of the pond.

Meet some of the Legends heading to the arena for the first #TwitchRivals @PlayApex Legends Challenge! It all begins tomorrow at 12PM EST at https://t.co/xea83i1yVm pic.twitter.com/yMA7tuwVAP — Twitch Esports (@TwitchEsports) February 11, 2019

There is a prize pool of $200,000 up for grabs which means these streamers will have to be on their A-game.

You’ll be able to catch the stream in an official Twitch broadcast or you can follow along with your favorite streamer as they play.

The tournament live stream will begin its schedule at 9 a.m. PST/ 11 a.m. CST/ 12 p.m.m EST for the eight European teams with the eight North American teams beginning their schedule at 1 p.m. PST/ 3 p.m. CST/ 4 p.m. EST.

If you’re reading this when it was published then that means the EU tournament has kicked off already but you still have time to catch the start of the NA portion.

Here are all of the teams competing in today’s tournament:

EU Teams

The Kingsmen

Sacriel

Stodeh

Break

Salty Sandwich

Jimpanseee

M3loonie

Maihapawango

Die Drei Agilen Konige o7

Kevinderfuchs

Trymacs

HC_Dizee

Team JBZZ

Shaunz

Mrbboy45

JBZZ

ZF

CyanidePlaysGames

Sombrero

Edberg

[Pog Team]

WeLoveGames

l1AME_RU

Makatao

Team Nordics

Speshimen

Kowawabear

IncredibleOrb

Team Apextosos

LolitofDez

Rubius

Xisma

NA Teams

The Broys

Shroud

Skadoodle

Just9n

King’s Canyon

Ninja

King Richard

Dizzy

Vissrespect The Kraft

DrDisrespect

TSM_Viss

RealKraftyy

Summit, Josh & Buhbye

Summit1G

JoshOG

Buhhbye

Team Pepega

Lirik

ShortyyGuy

Seagull

Reid’s Money Team

ChocoTaco

VSNZ

Huskerrs

Team MDK

Annemunition

Bnans

Lil_Lexi

The ’95 Blockbuster Champs