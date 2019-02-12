Apex Legends Twitch Rivals Tournament Teams

The newest battle royale title on the market, Apex Legends, has taken the Twitch world by storm and has remained on top ever since its release in early February.
Twitch is capitalizing on this by hosting a tournament featuring some of the top streamers on the platform. Many of these names will be names you might recognize from Fortnite while others have been on the platform for several years now.
The tournament is broken up into an EU bracket and an NA bracket meaning you’ll be seeing streamers from each side of the pond.
There is a prize pool of $200,000 up for grabs which means these streamers will have to be on their A-game.
You’ll be able to catch the stream in an official Twitch broadcast or you can follow along with your favorite streamer as they play.
The tournament live stream will begin its schedule at 9 a.m. PST/ 11 a.m. CST/ 12 p.m.m EST for the eight European teams with the eight North American teams beginning their schedule at 1 p.m. PST/ 3 p.m. CST/ 4 p.m. EST.
If you’re reading this when it was published then that means the EU tournament has kicked off already but you still have time to catch the start of the NA portion.
Here are all of the teams competing in today’s tournament:
EU Teams
The Kingsmen
- Sacriel
- Stodeh
- Break
Salty Sandwich
- Jimpanseee
- M3loonie
- Maihapawango
Die Drei Agilen Konige o7
- Kevinderfuchs
- Trymacs
- HC_Dizee
Team JBZZ
- Shaunz
- Mrbboy45
- JBZZ
ZF
- CyanidePlaysGames
- Sombrero
- Edberg
[Pog Team]
- WeLoveGames
- l1AME_RU
- Makatao
Team Nordics
- Speshimen
- Kowawabear
- IncredibleOrb
Team Apextosos
- LolitofDez
- Rubius
- Xisma
NA Teams
The Broys
- Shroud
- Skadoodle
- Just9n
King’s Canyon
- Ninja
- King Richard
- Dizzy
Vissrespect The Kraft
- DrDisrespect
- TSM_Viss
- RealKraftyy
Summit, Josh & Buhbye
- Summit1G
- JoshOG
- Buhhbye
Team Pepega
- Lirik
- ShortyyGuy
- Seagull
Reid’s Money Team
- ChocoTaco
- VSNZ
- Huskerrs
Team MDK
- Annemunition
- Bnans
- Lil_Lexi
The ’95 Blockbuster Champs
- TimTheTatman
- HighDistortion
- Jay3