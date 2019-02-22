Star Wars Battlefront 2’s Anakin Still Hates Sand

The Chosen One update is almost here in Star Wars Battlefront 2 and with it is coming the long-awaited Jedi Anakin Skywalker.

A community transmission went out today, February 22, detailing all of his moves, voices and outfits, as we’ve seen with the additions of heroes before.

A lot of people might remember Anakin’s line about hating sand in Attack of the Clones and it appears DICE has embraced the meme and added it into the game.

A few months ago the community asked for a "I hate sand" voice line. I talked with our (awesome) Narrative Director and we agreed that if the community gets 5k Signatures we'd do it. pic.twitter.com/UPPlvtNzue — Ben Walke (@BenWalke) February 22, 2019

You can read more about Anakin Skywalker in the transmission below.

Abilities

Passionate Strike

Anakin unleashes a heavy strike, breaking his opponent’s guard and dealing high damage.

Heroic Impact

Anakin is more resistant to attack while holding the ability. When released, he pushes enemies away from him, the range and strength of his attack being multiplied by the damage he would typically be susceptible to.

Pull Dominance

Anakin pulls enemies in front of him to a center point, leaving them open for attacks.

Retribution

Anakin’s powers intensify whenever he and any nearby allies are attacked, building towards the ultimate punishment of a swift and inescapable grip seizing all enemies around him.

Star Cards

Name: TENACIOUS

Effects: Health increase

Description: Anakin Skywalker has increased maximum health.

Name: REPRISAL

Effects: Health recovery

Description: Whenever Anakin Skywalker defeats an enemy trooper he regains 20 health. Whenever he defeats an enemy hero, he regains even more.

Name: MASSIVE STRIKES

Effects: Lightsaber damage increase

Description: Anakin Skywalker deals more damage with his lightsaber attacks.

Name: PRESSURE

Effects: PASSIONATE STRIKE damage increase

Description: PASSIONATE STRIKE deals more damage.

Name: FIERCE FIGHTER

Effects: PASSIONATE STRIKE cooldown reduction

Description: Cooldown time for PASSIONATE STRIKE is reduced.

Name: CONTROL THE FORCE

Effects: HEROIC MIGHT radius increase

Description: The radius of HEROIC MIGHT is larger

Name: RAW STRENGTH

Effects: HEROIC MIGHT damage increase

Description: HEROIC MIGHT deals more damage.

Name: NO ESCAPE

Effects: PULL DOMINANCE distance increase

Description: PULL DOMINANCE has a greater range.

Name: ALL OF THEM

Effects: PULL DOMINANCE damage increase

Description: PULL DOMINANCE deals more damage to each affected target.

Voice Lines

This is Skywalker, on site and ready to assist.

You underestimate my power.

Surrender. I won’t tell you again.

(To Dooku) You’re going to pay for all the Jedi that you killed, Dooku.

(To Grievous) What’s the matter? Someone forget to change your battery?

(To Vader) I will not give in to you. Ever!

(Obi-Wan and Anakin)

(Obi-Wan and Anakin) [O] Why do I get the feeling you’re going to be the death of me?

[A] Don’t say that, Master.

(Grievous and Anakin)

(Grievous and Anakin) [G] I expected someone with your reputation to be a little… older.

[A] General Grievous. You’re shorter than I expected.

(Dooku and Anakin)

(Dooku and Anakin) [D] Brave of you, boy. But I would have thought you had learned your lesson.

[A] I am a slow learner.

And, of course….

I don’t like sand. It’s coarse and rough and irritating…and it gets everywhere.

Victory Poses

I AM READY

I’LL TAKE YOU NOW

ONWARD

BRACE

Emotes

Fun – This is where the fun begins

Diplomatic – You call this a diplomatic solution?

Obi-Wan – Obi-Wan’s gonna kill me.

Wise Jedi – A wise Jedi once said, “Nothing happens by accident.”

Milestones

PASSION – Defeat 30 enemies with the IMPASSIONATE STRIKE ability.

STRENGTH – Defeat 50 enemies with the HEROIC IMPACT ability.

POWER – Hit 30 enemies with the PULL DOMINANCE ability.

EXPERIENCED ANAKIN SKYWALKER – Earn 122,721 score as Anakin Skywalker.

VETERAN ANAKIN SKYWALKER – Earn 389,809 score as Anakin Skywalker.

Appearances