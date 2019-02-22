Star Wars Battlefront 2’s Anakin Still Hates Sand

The Chosen One update is almost here in Star Wars Battlefront 2 and with it is coming the long-awaited Jedi Anakin Skywalker.
A community transmission went out today, February 22, detailing all of his moves, voices and outfits, as we’ve seen with the additions of heroes before.
A lot of people might remember Anakin’s line about hating sand in Attack of the Clones and it appears DICE has embraced the meme and added it into the game.
You can read more about Anakin Skywalker in the transmission below.
Abilities
Passionate Strike
Anakin unleashes a heavy strike, breaking his opponent’s guard and dealing high damage.
Heroic Impact
Anakin is more resistant to attack while holding the ability. When released, he pushes enemies away from him, the range and strength of his attack being multiplied by the damage he would typically be susceptible to.
Pull Dominance
Anakin pulls enemies in front of him to a center point, leaving them open for attacks.
Retribution
Anakin’s powers intensify whenever he and any nearby allies are attacked, building towards the ultimate punishment of a swift and inescapable grip seizing all enemies around him.
Star Cards
Name: TENACIOUS
Effects: Health increase
Description: Anakin Skywalker has increased maximum health.
Name: REPRISAL
Effects: Health recovery
Description: Whenever Anakin Skywalker defeats an enemy trooper he regains 20 health. Whenever he defeats an enemy hero, he regains even more.
Name: MASSIVE STRIKES
Effects: Lightsaber damage increase
Description: Anakin Skywalker deals more damage with his lightsaber attacks.
Name: PRESSURE
Effects: PASSIONATE STRIKE damage increase
Description: PASSIONATE STRIKE deals more damage.
Name: FIERCE FIGHTER
Effects: PASSIONATE STRIKE cooldown reduction
Description: Cooldown time for PASSIONATE STRIKE is reduced.
Name: CONTROL THE FORCE
Effects: HEROIC MIGHT radius increase
Description: The radius of HEROIC MIGHT is larger
Name: RAW STRENGTH
Effects: HEROIC MIGHT damage increase
Description: HEROIC MIGHT deals more damage.
Name: NO ESCAPE
Effects: PULL DOMINANCE distance increase
Description: PULL DOMINANCE has a greater range.
Name: ALL OF THEM
Effects: PULL DOMINANCE damage increase
Description: PULL DOMINANCE deals more damage to each affected target.
Voice Lines
- This is Skywalker, on site and ready to assist.
- You underestimate my power.
- Surrender. I won’t tell you again.
- (To Dooku) You’re going to pay for all the Jedi that you killed, Dooku.
- (To Grievous) What’s the matter? Someone forget to change your battery?
- (To Vader) I will not give in to you. Ever!
(Obi-Wan and Anakin)
- [O] Why do I get the feeling you’re going to be the death of me?
- [A] Don’t say that, Master.
(Grievous and Anakin)
- [G] I expected someone with your reputation to be a little… older.
- [A] General Grievous. You’re shorter than I expected.
(Dooku and Anakin)
- [D] Brave of you, boy. But I would have thought you had learned your lesson.
- [A] I am a slow learner.
And, of course….
- I don’t like sand. It’s coarse and rough and irritating…and it gets everywhere.
Victory Poses
- I AM READY
- I’LL TAKE YOU NOW
- ONWARD
- BRACE
Emotes
- Fun – This is where the fun begins
- Diplomatic – You call this a diplomatic solution?
- Obi-Wan – Obi-Wan’s gonna kill me.
- Wise Jedi – A wise Jedi once said, “Nothing happens by accident.”
Milestones
- PASSION – Defeat 30 enemies with the IMPASSIONATE STRIKE ability.
- STRENGTH – Defeat 50 enemies with the HEROIC IMPACT ability.
- POWER – Hit 30 enemies with the PULL DOMINANCE ability.
- EXPERIENCED ANAKIN SKYWALKER – Earn 122,721 score as Anakin Skywalker.
- VETERAN ANAKIN SKYWALKER – Earn 389,809 score as Anakin Skywalker.
Appearances
- Jedi Knight (default) – Based on his appearance from Episode III
- Jedi Robes – Based on Anakin’s robed appearance in Episode III