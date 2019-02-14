How to Get Far Cry Credits in Far Cry New Dawn

Far Cry New Dawn boasts quite a few resources and currencies that players will have to manage. While everything can be obtained by simply playing through the game, some items can be unlocked via the game’s microtransaction system. Dubbed Far Cry Credits, these can both be purchased with real money or found in very small sums in the game.

To get Far Cry Credits without paying any money you will need to complete Prepper Stashes throughout Hope County. These stashes almost always have around 30-40 Far Cry Credits sitting around. Once you finish a Prepper Stash look for a stack of silver coins lying around, those are the credits. In our experience there has never been a large sum of credits just lying around, so you’ll need to hit quite a few stashes if you want to purchase a higher tier weapon.

The other method is simply by spending real-world money via Far Cry New Dawn’s online store. We highly advise against this since you can craft all of the weapons in the game fairly easily and the grind for materials isn’t that difficult. Remember, only certain weapons can be purchased with Far Cry Credits and they are marked with a silver C in the crafting menu.

You’ll still need to upgrade Prosperity in order to unlock specific tiers of weapons, so buying credits won’t even give you a strong early game advantage. Because of this, we suggest you just ignore the store completely and focus on grinding for the weapons like you normally would.

