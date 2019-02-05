5 Tasty Town Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Running a restaurant can be an overwhelmingly difficult endeavor.

There’s chefs to hire and manage, different types of food to keep in stock, and hungry customers to feed. Tasty Town is all about presenting those challenges and more to you on mobile platforms. You’ll need to push yourself to make the most of your new restaurant management position and run a smooth operation at all times. This developer-curated tips guide will present you with the know-how needed to succeed in Tasty Town!

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Tasty Town:

Download the Tasty Town APK here.

1. Develop Your Green Thumb and Go for the Gold

– The farm is a very important part of running a successful restaurant. You’ll want to make sure that you’re always growing new ingredients and be especially careful to grow a variety of different resources. Keep in mind that each ingredient has a different cultivation time, so be sure to keep things going.

– Tasty Town rewards all types of achievements with valuable gems. Be sure to check the golden chef’s statue on the beach and collect the achievement rewards as you unlock them. You can even check the progress for different achievements so you can focus on completing them and earn gems faster.

2. Make Friends and Maximize Your Space

– Connect to Facebook to grow your social circle and have more friends to play with and earn rewards. Help out your friends and you’ll earn horseshoes that can put towards prizes in Slice of Luck. Always be mindful of how you use the space in your restaurant, too. Make sure you always have space for a new chef and place as many tables within it as possible. Sitting tons of customers is the best way to earn gold and energy and keep everything running smoothly.

3. Stock up on Energy

– Keep serving tables to collect energy – this energy can be used to continue playing Tasty Dash. Not only does Tasty Dash give you gold and gems, it also gives you Chef Shards. These shards can be put towards hiring new Chefs and expanding your restaurant with tasty new dishes.

4. Keep Training, Hiring, and Helping Your Chefs Work to Completion

– Your chefs work super hard – sometimes the strain on them can slow down your whole restaurant. One way to help keep things moving is to upgrade your chefs at the Chefs Academy. This method will unlock new dishes and speed up the time it takes to cook their previous ones. Once you hire new chefs, take a look at the new dishes that come with them. You should immediately plant and grow the ingredients needed to cook those new dishes.

– When you’re low on cash, take advantage of the opportunity to watch video advertisements in order to speed up the cooking process for your chefs. Completing dishes at a faster pace means more customers will be fed, which leads to more cash coming your way! You should also keep the critics’ dish recommendations in mind for your restaurant’s continued success. Add these new delicacies to your ever evolving menu and a higher star rating will come your way!

5. Keep on Trucking!

– Make sure that you’re consistently filling out delivery truck orders. The trucks always return with valuable items like screwdrivers, saws, and shovels. These are used to expand your restaurant and farm to better help you serve your customers.

See Also