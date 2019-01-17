Forged Fantasy Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Action RPG aficionados are going to love the fantastical battles of Forged Fantasy.

Hothead Games’ latest mobile game venture is full of magic-fueled skirmishes full of powerful heroes. Thankfully, you’ll have control over all of them. You’ll command them on the battlefield during intense real time-battles during story-based battles. Plus you’ll utilize their varied skillset during raids, PvP encounters, Gauntlet battles, and more. There’s a lot of strategy that goes into building out your preferred hero teams and choosing the best skills to activate against the opposition. Thanks to the developers behind the game, we now have a list of tips that will turn you into a formidable hero commander!

Here are the top nine tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Forged Fantasy:

Download the Forged Fantasy APK here.

1. Skill Deploys

• Sometimes it’s better to hold onto a charged skill so you can use it at just the right moment. For example, Cloak’s “GroundBreaker” has a very low cast time, which makes it ideal for interrupting the skills of enemy heroes. Gunsmoke is most effective when you deploy “Torchstone Gunpowder” and “Risky Mag” simultaneously.

2. Melee Combos

• Melee characters can build up combos to do maximum damage. Watch your Melee Hero – when he glows red use your basic attack. Repeat to build up a streak and increase your damage output!

3. Quick Charge

• Your Heroes’ skills gain additional charge when you land a shot on an enemy with your basic attack. The more shots you hit, the quicker your skills will recharge, so accuracy makes a difference. The AI will also do this, but it’s generally less accurate than a human player. If you want a Hero to have their skill charged quickly, play as them and land as many shots as possible.

4. Aim Matters

• Some skills can be aimed by holding down the Skill button. This can be used to maximize destructive potential. Try lining multiple enemies up in Hu Shen’s “Scorched Earth” to hurt them all at once.

5. Smart Dodges

• Dodging to another cover point isn’t just a good way to avoid grenades – you should also use it when your cover breaks in front of you. Being hit with some heavy attacks can temporarily disorient your Hero. Dodging can still be used during this reaction, which will prevent you from being an easy target.

6. Survive the Gauntlet

• Want to earn as much Gold as possible in your next Gauntlet run? There are a few nuances that will help you get further in the mode if you use them to your advantage. Skills retain their charge between their missions. Almost wiped out the enemy team? Maybe you should hold off on using Undertow’s “Group Shield” until the start of the next mission. Choose wisely though, as the AI will auto-deploy skills.

• Play as the Hero whose skills you want to save – hold off on deploying the skill until just the right moment to use it. Heroes cannot be used in multiple Battlegrounds, so you’ll want to try to complete each Battleground using as few Heroes as possible. You don’t always need a team of five to beat a Battleground. A balanced team with a Tank and a Healer can make it through some of the lower Battlegrounds with only three or four Heroes. Definitely make sure you leave a few of your most powerful Heroes for the end, though.

7. Fighting Bosses

• Even though you meet the power recommendations on the game’s most challenging missions (like the Golem Rising Co-Op Raid), they most likely won’t be a walk in the park. Good team composition and strategy is required for success. In the Raid, make sure you focus on the Golem’s weak points first; if you can destroy them before your melee characters can reach him, you’re in great shape! Also, make sure you don’t let all the normal fodder enemies overwhelm you as you fight.

8. Elements

• Pay attention to the elements of the enemies you’re attacking, especially in Hero-centric modes like PVP and Gauntlet. Green arrows above the enemy’s Elemental Icon on your HUD mean you’ll be dealing Bonus Damage, while red arrows mean you’ll be dealing less damage. The AI will not prioritize targets by element. So you can make a big difference by switching to a Hero with an elemental advantage over your enemies and prioritizing targets you’ll deal Bonus Damage against.

9. Epic Skills

• Pay attention to Epic Skills when deciding which Heroes to invest in. Many Heroes have Epic Skills that are complete game changers. For example, Tink starts to be able to damage as well as her normal tanking. Weeper receives one full self-heal per-match which greatly increases her survivability. There are many more powerful Epic skills out there – make sure you utilize them all.

