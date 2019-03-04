Dead by Daylight’s New Survivor is Jane Romero

W

ith the latest playable test build now ready, players are getting their first look at the brand new killer and survivor in Dead by Daylight.

With the release of the last DLC, you know, the one that gave us the Legion, there’s really nowhere to go but up from here.

The survivor perks were decent but nothing all that game-changing.

The new survivor is Jane Romero. We haven’t officially seen her unveiled but her name was confirmed in a trailer that named the killer, survivor, map and chapter.

The new chapter is called Demise of the Faithful but we still don’t have an official release date for it yet. We can still probably expect it to come out later this month with a PTB as early as this week.

Even if you end up not liking the new survivor a whole lot you might be interested in the perks it brings to the table. Once you learn the teachables you will be able to use these perks on any survivor in the game.

Survivors are essentially just skins in Dead by Daylight so you don’t have to worry about being attached to one survivor the whole duration of your playtime.

Once the PTB is released we’ll update this post with a look at all of Jane Romero’s perks.

The best way to get an idea of how this survivor works with all of the perks is to load up the PTB yourself and trying her out. You can read more about how to do that here. Keep in mind the PTB is only available on PC.

If you do plan on entering the PTB you might deal with very long queues if you’re playing as killer. Most of the players will be using the new killer so you might have to try out the new survivor instead.

All progress made in the PTB will not carry into the main game so you don’t have to worry about grinding it out if you don’t want to.

Dead by Daylight is out now on PS4, Xbox One and PC. A Nintendo Switch release is coming later in 2019.