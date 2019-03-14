How to Share Loot in The Division 2

If you want to survive the dangerous world of The Division 2 you’ll want to make sure you have the best loot. While most of your weapons and armor pieces will be plucked from the corpses of your enemies, The Division 2 actually lets you share loot with teammates. However, there is a time limit on the availability of gifting an item and a few restrictions on what you can offer.

Nothing you earn by yourself or without your teammates can be shared. This means if you earn a gun during a mission and then join your friend, that gun cannot be shared. Only loot earned together can be distributed to other players in your game. There is also a time limit on how long that loot is shareable, so make sure not to drag your feet if someone needs a certain piece of gear.

To actually share the gear, open up your inventory and select the desired item. Then hit X if you’re on PC or click in the Left Thumbstick if you’re on consoles. This will bring up a sub-menu where the option to share an item is displayed. Select this and your character will drop the item, allowing anyone to grab it.

This is a fantastic feature if you’re playing with a group of buddies and going for specific builds. Since The Division 2’s loot is randomized, being able to share gear you don’t want is a nice touch. Just make sure to alert your teammates about what you’re looking for so they can keep an eye out for you!