MTG War of the Spark All Planeswalker Cards

One of the most impactful and critical sets in Magic: The Gathering’s history is just around the corner. Dubbed War of the Spark, this set revolves around the dragon Nicol Bolas coming to Ravnica to eliminate all of the opposing Planeswalkers. With an undead army and a machine that prevents Planeswalkers from escaping, some of the most iconic figures in the game are in this set. Including the Buy-a-Box promo, there are a total of 37 different Planeswalkers in War of the Spark.

Coming in at Uncommon, Rare, and Mythic, Planeswalkers differ this time around by boasting static abilities. This can be anything from granting creatures Affinity to drawing a card when a creature dies. Additionally, we will only be posting confirmed cards for War of the Spark and not ones that have potentially leaked. Given almost all of the leaked Planeswalker cards are very blurry, we cannot directly confirm their authenticity.

We will update this list as new War of the Spark Planeswalkers are revealed:

Jace, Wielder of Mysteries

If you would draw a card while your librabry has no cards in it, you win the game instead. [+1]: Target player pets the top two cards of their library into their graveyward. Draw a card. [-8]: Draw seven cards. Then if your library has no cards in it, you win the game.

Liliana, Dreadhorde General

Whenever a creature you control dies, draw a card. [+1]: Create a 2/2 black Zombie creature token. [-4]: Each player sacrafices two creatures. [-9]: Each opponent chooses a permanent they control of each permanent types and sacrafices the rest.

Tibalt, Rakish Instigator

Your opponents can’t gain life. [-2]: Create a 1/1 Devil creature token with “When this creature dies, it deals 1 damage to any target.”

Arlinn, Voice of the Pack

Each creature you control that’s a Wold of a Werewolf enters the battlefield with an additional +1/+1 counter on it. [-1]: Create a 2/2 green Wolf creature token.

Tezzeret, Master of the Bridge



Creature and Planeswalker spells you cast have affinity for artifacts. [+2]: Tezzeret, Master of the Bridge deals X damage to each opponent, where X is the number of artifacts you control. You gain X life. [-3]: Return target artifact card from your graveyward to your hand. [-8]: Exilie the top ten cards of your library. Put all artifact cards among them onto the battlefield.

Vraska, Swarm’s Eminence

Whenever a creature you control with deathtouch deals damage to a player or planeswalker, put a +1/+1 counter on that creature. [-2]: Create a 1/1 black Assassin creature token with deathtouch and “Whenever this creature deals damage to a Planeswalker, destroy that Planeswalker.”

The Wanderer

Prevent all noncombat damage that would be dealt to you and other permanents you control [-2]: Exile target creature with power 4 or greater.

Tefari, Time Raveler

Each opponent can cast spells only any time they could cast a sorcery. [+1]: Until your next turn, you may cast sorcery spells as though they had flash. [-3]: Return up to one target artifact, creature, or enchantment to its owner’s hand. Draw a card.

Ob Nixilis, the Hate-Twisted

Whenever an opponent draws a card, Ob Nixilis, the Hate-Twisted deals 1 damage to that player. [-2]: Destroy target creature. Its own controller draws two cards.

Kiora, Behemoth Beckoner

Whenever a creature with power 4 or greater enters the battlefield under your control, draw a card. [-1]: Untap target permanent.

Samut Tyrant Smasher

Creatures you control have haste. [-1]: Target creature gets +2/+1 and haste until end of turn. Scry 1.

Kaya, Bane of the Dead

Your opponents and permanents your opponents control with hexproof can be the target of spells and abilities you control as though they didn’t have hexproof. [-3]: Exile target creature.

Teyo, the Shieldmage

You have hexproof. [-2]: Create a 0/3 white Wall creature token with defender.

Keep in mind that every Planeswalker will have a corresponding card and companion. The latter is a spell that tied to that Planewalker and is designed to shed some lore on how they are coping with the growing conflict. There are a total of 264 cards in War of the Spark boasts and it boasts the most Planeswalkers in a set. Since the Proliferate mechanic is returning, we expect a ton of shenanigans in both Limited and Standard formats.

