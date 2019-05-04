Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Gameplay Reveal Set For June

Perhaps one of the most anticipated games of the years is Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Announced two weeks ago during the Star Wars Celebration, this title is a single-player-focused title is set between the third and fourth films. Players assume the role of a Jedi in hiding, who is discovered by the Empire and subsequently hunted down.

For those wanting to check this title out, a full gameplay reveal of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is set to take place during EA Play in June. The event runs from June 7-9 so it will be shown sometime during this time. What we do know about the gameplay is users will have access to a plethora of Force powers and will get to wield a lightsaber. Players will also have a little droid – BD-1 – who will act as a companion during your journey.

With this announcement also comes the news that over 25 Star Wars games have been added to Origin Access. Some of the titles included are Star Wars: Republic Commando, Star Wars Rogue Squadron 3D, Star Wars – Dark Forces, and Star Wars Episode I Racer. For Steam users, there is currently a big sale taking place and the original Star Wars: Battlefront has made its way to Valve’s platform.

Additionally, Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (2017) is hosting a special in-game community event. If all of the players manage to capture 4 million Control Points everyone will earn the Episode IV skin for Princess Leia. If the goal is met, users will need to claim this skin by May 6.

