NBA 2k League: Week 5 Highlights, News & Scores

After completing the first of two in-season tournaments, The Turn, the league got back to regular-season play on Wednesday, May 15 with games continuing through Friday, May 17. The fifth week of the regular season brought record-breaking performances and big upsets.

Magic Gaming 63, Pistons GT 55

Magic Gaming came out strong in the week’s first contest, scoring 20 points in the first quarter while limiting Pistons GT to just nine first-quarter points. Magic Gaming point guard Reizey led all scorers with 27 points. His teammate, center KingCamRoyalty, helped his team’s winning effort with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

.@ReizeyRH was virtually unguardable tonight for @MagicGaming 🔥🔥 Watch the TOP plays from his 27 PTS & 6 AST in the 63-55 win 👀⬇️#NBA2KLeague pic.twitter.com/AyDrzT9u7P — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) May 15, 2019

Kings Guard Gaming 81, Pacers Gaming 61

Wednesday night’s second game featured not only the first upset of the week, as Pacers Gaming came in undefeated, but record-breaking individual and team performances as well. Kings Guard Gaming point guard Bp set a new NBA 2k League record with 11 3-point baskets in the game as part of a 41-point performance. As a team, Kings Guard Gaming hit 20 3-point baskets, which is also a new league record.

Locking up Bp? Good luck 😤😤 The @KingsGuardGG standout broke the #NBA2KLeague season record for made 3's in a game (11), en route to a 41-PT performance in the win! pic.twitter.com/4GBLux4ZiA — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) May 16, 2019

Heat Check Gaming 86, Cavs Legion GC 55

Following up on Kings Guard Gaming’s 81 points and surpassing that standard in the very next contest of Wednesday night was Heat Check Gaming. All five Heat Check Gaming players got into double figures, led by small forward MaJes7ic’s 25 points. Newly-acquired point guard Hood scored 24 in his debut for Heat Check Gaming. Center Hotshot recorded a double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds.

A beast in his @HeatCheckGaming debut, watch @HoodBC_'s highlights from a 24-PT, 6 AST outing, helping secure the big win! 🙌👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/OaF02ekUoq — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) May 16, 2019

T-Wolves Gaming 73, Pistons GT 59

The theme of high-scoring performances by winning teams continued on Wednesday night, as T-Wolves Gaming also got all five players into double figures in scoring. Center FEAST led T-Wolves Gaming in scoring with 18 points, also grabbing 13 rebounds to complete the double-double. Newly-acquired point guard JMoneyRep817 led T-Wolves Gaming had 17 points in his debut for his new team.

.@iFEAST__ was dominant on BOTH sides of the court for @TWolvesGaming! Watch his best plays from his double-double performance! 😤#NBA2KLeague pic.twitter.com/7qt9QjEppi — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) May 16, 2019

Pacers Gaming 82, Heat Check Gaming 66

Pacers Gaming rebounded from its first loss of the season quickly, stopping Heat Check Gaming’s momentum with a balanced team performance that for the third consecutive game on Wednesday saw all five players on the winning team score in double figures. Small forward Swizurk led Pacers Gaming with 24 points while center Ramo recorded a double-double with 12 points and rebounds.

.@LetsGet_It_Ramo did a little bit of everything (12 PTS, 12 REB, 6 AST, 6 STL, 2 BLK) to help @Pacers_Gaming secure the 82-66 win over @HeatCheckGaming! 👏👏😤 pic.twitter.com/ONVoyQKKSR — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) May 16, 2019

Jazz Gaming 69, Cavs Legion GC 58

Jazz Gaming center Ria tallied 14 in both the points and rebounds categories, leading his team to go 28/42 from the field, including 11/16 from downtown and claim another win. Power forward Gliz led Jazz Gaming in scoring on the night, himself going 8/13 and 3/5 in shooting in Thursday night’s first game. Cavs Legion GC small forward All Hail Trey scored 23 points to lead all scorers in his debut with his new team.

.@Ria_IV reminded everyone that he was the No. 1 pick for a reason. Watch highlights from his 14-point, 14-rebound double-double performance. 👀 pic.twitter.com/uod0mgnPCS — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) May 16, 2019

Kings Guard Gaming 63, Bucks Gaming 61

Kings Guard Gaming returned to the stage a day after setting records and while they didn’t replicate that performance, they still provided a thrill for the crowd. Point guard Bp (11 points, 10 assists) and center worthingcolt (19 points, 11 rebounds) both recorded double-doubles in the win while small forward BallLikeSeem led his team in scoring with 21 points, including the biggest shot of the game.

.@BallLikeSeem came to BALL tonight for @KingsGuardGG. Watch his best plays of the night, including his GAME WINNER! 👀 pic.twitter.com/5MsVkPU1FE — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) May 17, 2019

Warriors Gaming Squad 64, Magic Gaming 28

A rare defensive gem was put on display by Warriors Gaming Squad in Thursday’s third game, as they shutout Magic Gaming in the fourth quarter to set a new league record for the fewest points allowed in a single game. Point guard CB3 led Warriors Gaming Squad with 25 points. Magic Gaming center KingCamRoyalty was the only member of his team to reach double figures in scoring.

With his family in attendance cheering him on, @CB13 was 🔥🔥 for @WarriorsGaming tonight. He finishes with 25 PTS, 3 REB and 6 AST in the big win against Magic Gaming. pic.twitter.com/Zdj8ShowGF — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) May 17, 2019

Grizz Gaming 67, T-Wolves Gaming 52

Grizz Gaming overcame a strong second quarter to limit T-Wolves Gaming to just 20 points in the second half. Point guard Vandi and small forward Jayrod both had 15 points to lead Grizz Gaming. Center AuthenticAfrican recorded a double-double for Grizz Gaming, scoring 12 and grabbing 13 rebounds to finish off Thursday’s slate of games.

Grizz Gaming 65, Hawks Talon GC 51

Grizz Gaming didn’t have a lot of time to regroup but it didn’t matter, as point guard Vandi picked right back up where he left off in Friday’s first game. His 18 points and 10 assists helped Grizz Gaming continue its momentum, which was fueled by limiting Hawks Talon GC to just six points in the first quarter.

Wizards District Gaming 66, Jazz Gaming 52

In the fifth week of the regular season, Wizards District Gaming had had enough. It recorded its first win of 2019 outside tournament play by holding Jazz Gaming to a mere eight points in the fourth quarter. Center Gilly notched 15 points and 13 rebounds. Small forward ReeseDaGod led Wizards District Gaming in scoring with 31 points.

🔥 @ReeseDaGod23 made it LOOK easy in @WizardsDG's W. Check out the highlights from his 31-point performance 👇 pic.twitter.com/e2coGy9D2u — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) May 18, 2019

Warriors Gaming Squad 60, Lakers Gaming 39

Coming off a record-breaking defensive performance on Thursday night, Warriors Gaming Squad was suffocating again in Friday’s third game. It held Lakers Gaming in single figures in both the first and third quarters to win its sixth consecutive game counting its championship run in The Turn. The Turn MVP Type scored 14 while grabbing 11 rebounds. Point guard CB13 dropped 16 to lead Warriors Gaming Squad.

a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double from @type helped @WarriorsGaming win their 6th straight game! Type is the @IntelGaming Player of the Game and talks about his team's confidence with @AlexGiaimo. #IntelPerformanceAwards pic.twitter.com/SX5GcJZTA2 — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) May 18, 2019

Wizards District Gaming 77, Bucks Gaming 57

Wizards District Gaming went from winless to having two wins on the season in one night by sending Bucks Gaming to its second loss of the week. Wizards District Gaming limited Bucks Gaming to seven points in both the first and second quarters while getting huge performances from center Gilly (22 points, 16 rebounds) and small forward ReeseDaGod (29 points). ReeseDaGod scored a combined 60 points in Wizards District Gaming’s two wins on Friday.

22 PTS, 16 REB, 4 AST@isaacgilton was a BEAST in @WizardsDG's second win tonight! pic.twitter.com/JDaennvnd1 — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) May 18, 2019

NetsGC 67, Lakers Gaming 57

Two teams which hadn’t won a game in a month faced off, hoping to start working their way back toward the middle of the standings with a win. It took overtime to decide which team would break its losing streak. After being knotted at 57 through regulation, NetsGC outscored Lakers Gaming 10-0 in the extra period. NetsGC small forward Wavy.zay led his team in scoring with 23 points and NetsGC came just a bucket from center Shockey away from getting all five players into double figures.

A 23-point performance by @WavyZay__ helped @netsgamingcrew snap their losing streak. He is the @IntelGaming Player of the Game! Check out his best highlights from the W 🔥⬇️#IntelPerformanceAwards pic.twitter.com/egA48LnhMA — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) May 18, 2019

League Standings After Week 5

Only one undefeated team remains in the NBA 2k League heading into the sixth week of the regular season and all teams have at least one win. Just two wins separate the current second and eighth-place teams in the standings.

1. Mavs Gaming 7-0

2. Blazer5 Gaming 6-1

3. Pacers Gaming 5-1

4. Kings Guard Gaming 6-2

5. Warriors Gaming Squad 5-2

6. 76ers GC 3-2

7. Heat Check Gaming 4-3

8. Jazz Gaming 4-3

9. Bucks Gaming 4-4

10. Hawks Talon GC 3-3

11. NetsGC 3-4

12. Grizz Gaming 3-4

13. Magic Gaming 3-4

14. Raptors Uprising GC 2-3

15. T-Wolves Gaming 3-5

16. Cavs Legion GC 3-5

17. Wizards District Gaming 2-4

18. Celtics Crossover Gaming 1-4

19. Knicks Gaming 1-4

20. Pistons GT 1-6

21. Lakers Gaming 1-7

Week 6 Schedule

14 more games are on the slate for next week as teams continue to work towards completion of their 16-game regular-season schedule. All times listed are Eastern and all games can be streamed live for free on the NBA 2k League Twitch and YouTube channels.

Wednesday, May 22

Blazer5 Gaming at Raptors Uprising GC, 6 p.m.

Mavs Gaming at Bucks Gaming, 7 p.m.

Kings Guard Gaming at Pistons GT, 8 p.m.

Celtics Crossover Gaming at Blazer5 Gaming, 9 p.m.

Pistons GT at Mavs Gaming, 10 p.m.

Thursday, May 23

Heat Check Gaming at Celtics Crossover Gaming, 6 p.m.

Raptors Uprising GC at Lakers Gaming, 7 p.m.

Knicks Gaming at Cavs Legion GC, 8 p.m.

Bucks Gaming at Warriors Gaming Squad, 9 p.m.

Friday, May 24

76ers GC at Warriors Gaming Squad, 6 p.m.

Lakers Gaming at Cavs Legion GC, 7 p.m.

NetsGC at Knicks Gaming, 8 p.m.

76ers GC at Heat Check Gaming, 9 p.m.

Nets GC at Jazz Gaming, 10 p.m.

As the regular season continues to play out, there will be more opportunities for exciting upsets and record-breaking performances. Fans will hope those opportunities will be taken advantage of.