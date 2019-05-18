NBA 2k League: Week 5 Highlights, News & Scores

After completing the first of two in-season tournaments, The Turn, the league got back to regular-season play on Wednesday, May 15 with games continuing through Friday, May 17. The fifth week of the regular season brought record-breaking performances and big upsets.
Magic Gaming 63, Pistons GT 55
Magic Gaming came out strong in the week’s first contest, scoring 20 points in the first quarter while limiting Pistons GT to just nine first-quarter points. Magic Gaming point guard Reizey led all scorers with 27 points. His teammate, center KingCamRoyalty, helped his team’s winning effort with 12 points and 13 rebounds.
Kings Guard Gaming 81, Pacers Gaming 61
Wednesday night’s second game featured not only the first upset of the week, as Pacers Gaming came in undefeated, but record-breaking individual and team performances as well. Kings Guard Gaming point guard Bp set a new NBA 2k League record with 11 3-point baskets in the game as part of a 41-point performance. As a team, Kings Guard Gaming hit 20 3-point baskets, which is also a new league record.
Heat Check Gaming 86, Cavs Legion GC 55
Following up on Kings Guard Gaming’s 81 points and surpassing that standard in the very next contest of Wednesday night was Heat Check Gaming. All five Heat Check Gaming players got into double figures, led by small forward MaJes7ic’s 25 points. Newly-acquired point guard Hood scored 24 in his debut for Heat Check Gaming. Center Hotshot recorded a double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds.
T-Wolves Gaming 73, Pistons GT 59
The theme of high-scoring performances by winning teams continued on Wednesday night, as T-Wolves Gaming also got all five players into double figures in scoring. Center FEAST led T-Wolves Gaming in scoring with 18 points, also grabbing 13 rebounds to complete the double-double. Newly-acquired point guard JMoneyRep817 led T-Wolves Gaming had 17 points in his debut for his new team.
Pacers Gaming 82, Heat Check Gaming 66
Pacers Gaming rebounded from its first loss of the season quickly, stopping Heat Check Gaming’s momentum with a balanced team performance that for the third consecutive game on Wednesday saw all five players on the winning team score in double figures. Small forward Swizurk led Pacers Gaming with 24 points while center Ramo recorded a double-double with 12 points and rebounds.
Jazz Gaming 69, Cavs Legion GC 58
Jazz Gaming center Ria tallied 14 in both the points and rebounds categories, leading his team to go 28/42 from the field, including 11/16 from downtown and claim another win. Power forward Gliz led Jazz Gaming in scoring on the night, himself going 8/13 and 3/5 in shooting in Thursday night’s first game. Cavs Legion GC small forward All Hail Trey scored 23 points to lead all scorers in his debut with his new team.
Kings Guard Gaming 63, Bucks Gaming 61
Kings Guard Gaming returned to the stage a day after setting records and while they didn’t replicate that performance, they still provided a thrill for the crowd. Point guard Bp (11 points, 10 assists) and center worthingcolt (19 points, 11 rebounds) both recorded double-doubles in the win while small forward BallLikeSeem led his team in scoring with 21 points, including the biggest shot of the game.
Warriors Gaming Squad 64, Magic Gaming 28
A rare defensive gem was put on display by Warriors Gaming Squad in Thursday’s third game, as they shutout Magic Gaming in the fourth quarter to set a new league record for the fewest points allowed in a single game. Point guard CB3 led Warriors Gaming Squad with 25 points. Magic Gaming center KingCamRoyalty was the only member of his team to reach double figures in scoring.
Grizz Gaming 67, T-Wolves Gaming 52
Grizz Gaming overcame a strong second quarter to limit T-Wolves Gaming to just 20 points in the second half. Point guard Vandi and small forward Jayrod both had 15 points to lead Grizz Gaming. Center AuthenticAfrican recorded a double-double for Grizz Gaming, scoring 12 and grabbing 13 rebounds to finish off Thursday’s slate of games.
Grizz Gaming 65, Hawks Talon GC 51
Grizz Gaming didn’t have a lot of time to regroup but it didn’t matter, as point guard Vandi picked right back up where he left off in Friday’s first game. His 18 points and 10 assists helped Grizz Gaming continue its momentum, which was fueled by limiting Hawks Talon GC to just six points in the first quarter.
Wizards District Gaming 66, Jazz Gaming 52
In the fifth week of the regular season, Wizards District Gaming had had enough. It recorded its first win of 2019 outside tournament play by holding Jazz Gaming to a mere eight points in the fourth quarter. Center Gilly notched 15 points and 13 rebounds. Small forward ReeseDaGod led Wizards District Gaming in scoring with 31 points.
Warriors Gaming Squad 60, Lakers Gaming 39
Coming off a record-breaking defensive performance on Thursday night, Warriors Gaming Squad was suffocating again in Friday’s third game. It held Lakers Gaming in single figures in both the first and third quarters to win its sixth consecutive game counting its championship run in The Turn. The Turn MVP Type scored 14 while grabbing 11 rebounds. Point guard CB13 dropped 16 to lead Warriors Gaming Squad.
Wizards District Gaming 77, Bucks Gaming 57
Wizards District Gaming went from winless to having two wins on the season in one night by sending Bucks Gaming to its second loss of the week. Wizards District Gaming limited Bucks Gaming to seven points in both the first and second quarters while getting huge performances from center Gilly (22 points, 16 rebounds) and small forward ReeseDaGod (29 points). ReeseDaGod scored a combined 60 points in Wizards District Gaming’s two wins on Friday.
NetsGC 67, Lakers Gaming 57
Two teams which hadn’t won a game in a month faced off, hoping to start working their way back toward the middle of the standings with a win. It took overtime to decide which team would break its losing streak. After being knotted at 57 through regulation, NetsGC outscored Lakers Gaming 10-0 in the extra period. NetsGC small forward Wavy.zay led his team in scoring with 23 points and NetsGC came just a bucket from center Shockey away from getting all five players into double figures.
League Standings After Week 5
Only one undefeated team remains in the NBA 2k League heading into the sixth week of the regular season and all teams have at least one win. Just two wins separate the current second and eighth-place teams in the standings.
1. Mavs Gaming 7-0
2. Blazer5 Gaming 6-1
3. Pacers Gaming 5-1
4. Kings Guard Gaming 6-2
5. Warriors Gaming Squad 5-2
6. 76ers GC 3-2
7. Heat Check Gaming 4-3
8. Jazz Gaming 4-3
9. Bucks Gaming 4-4
10. Hawks Talon GC 3-3
11. NetsGC 3-4
12. Grizz Gaming 3-4
13. Magic Gaming 3-4
14. Raptors Uprising GC 2-3
15. T-Wolves Gaming 3-5
16. Cavs Legion GC 3-5
17. Wizards District Gaming 2-4
18. Celtics Crossover Gaming 1-4
19. Knicks Gaming 1-4
20. Pistons GT 1-6
21. Lakers Gaming 1-7
Week 6 Schedule
14 more games are on the slate for next week as teams continue to work towards completion of their 16-game regular-season schedule. All times listed are Eastern and all games can be streamed live for free on the NBA 2k League Twitch and YouTube channels.
Wednesday, May 22
Blazer5 Gaming at Raptors Uprising GC, 6 p.m.
Mavs Gaming at Bucks Gaming, 7 p.m.
Kings Guard Gaming at Pistons GT, 8 p.m.
Celtics Crossover Gaming at Blazer5 Gaming, 9 p.m.
Pistons GT at Mavs Gaming, 10 p.m.
Thursday, May 23
Heat Check Gaming at Celtics Crossover Gaming, 6 p.m.
Raptors Uprising GC at Lakers Gaming, 7 p.m.
Knicks Gaming at Cavs Legion GC, 8 p.m.
Bucks Gaming at Warriors Gaming Squad, 9 p.m.
Friday, May 24
76ers GC at Warriors Gaming Squad, 6 p.m.
Lakers Gaming at Cavs Legion GC, 7 p.m.
NetsGC at Knicks Gaming, 8 p.m.
76ers GC at Heat Check Gaming, 9 p.m.
Nets GC at Jazz Gaming, 10 p.m.
As the regular season continues to play out, there will be more opportunities for exciting upsets and record-breaking performances. Fans will hope those opportunities will be taken advantage of.