RAGE 2 Recommended PC Settings Revealed

RAGE 2 is the newest game from developer id Software and looks to bring some colorful chaos to players. Set to release on May 14, RAGE 2’s recommended PC settings were revealed today via a blog post on publisher Bethesda’s website. Along with the settings, Bethesda confirmed that RAGE 2 has gone gold.

If you are looking to play RAGE 2 on the PC we strongly suggest meeting the recommended specs. The game has a lot of effects and details which can easily be lost if you’re only meeting the minimal specs. With all the chaotic guns and enemies, the last thing you want is for the game to constantly stutter throughout the combat. Here are the recommended and minimum PC specs for RAGE 2.

PC RECOMMENDED SETTINGS Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Win7, 8.1, or 10 (64-Bit versions)

Processor: Intel Core i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1070 8GB or AMD Vega 56 8GB

Storage: 50 GB available space PC MINIMUM SPECIFICATIONS Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Win7, 8.1, or 10 (64-Bit versions)

Processor: Intel Core i5-3570 or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 780 3GB or AMD R9 280 3GB

Storage: 50 GB available space

Additionally, the HUD, motion blur, and depth of field can be turned on or off. The FOV Slider can be set between 50 to 120 degrees and there are three different types of reticle styles. For the unfamiliar, RAGE 2 is a post-apocalyptic FPS title that tasks the player with surviving in this mutant-filled hellscape. Boasting a massive open world with distinct regions, users can freely explore this dangerous map and fight off hordes of angry bandits.

RAGE 2 is set to release May 14 for Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

