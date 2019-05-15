Rainbow Six Siege Gets Spooky New Operator, Nokk

The new operator for the wildly popular multiplayer game Rainbow Six: Siege has been unveiled and she’s terrifying. Named Nokk, this attacker was revealed via a new blog post and teaser video. Part of Operation Phantom Sight, Nokk appears to be an infiltrator who specializes in stealth.

Set to receive a full reveal during the Pro League Finals on May 19, developer Ubisoft Montreal did tease her gadget. Called the HEL, this item appears to allow the wearer to become translucent. This should make Nokk quite difficult to detect, especially if you aren’t paying attention. However, how this device functions is still unknown, but you can see it in action via the very brief trailer.

Visually, Nokk seems to be inspired by various Japanese horror films such as Ringu and Ju-On: The Grudge. Along with Nokk, Operation Phantom Sight will bring a reworked version of the Kafe map. This includes altered floorplans, staircases, and a new skylight at the top. We also expect a number of balance changes coming with Operation Phantom Sight and there have been rumors of another operator known as Warden that has yet to be unveiled.

If you want to get all the details on Nokk, make sure to tune into the Rainbow Six: Siege Pro League Finals this weekend.

See Also