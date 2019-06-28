Star Wars Battlefront 2 Triple XP Live With Droidekas

To celebrate the Droideka and also Theed coming to Capital Supremacy, Star Wars Battlefront 2 is kicking off a triple XP event.

The event is currently live and it will run and goes until July 1 at 4 a.m. UTC / 12 a.m. EST (July 2) / 9 p.m. PST. It is only available in the Capital Supremacy game mode, but it does include all maps, not just Theed.

This event gives players the perfect opportunity to try out the brand-new Droideka unit that has finally arrived into Battlefront 2.

Triple XP is going live in Capital Supremacy for #StarWarsBattlefrontII to celebrate the addition of Theed! pic.twitter.com/7QCMVKvlQ8 — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) June 27, 2019

There has been evidence of the Droideka for quite some time now but now those rumors and memes have now become a reality.

Originally written off as just debris, the Droideka is in Battlefront in all its glory, although it might have a bit of a learning curve for players.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 community manager Ben Walke asked players what they thought of the Droideka after its first day and many agreed that it needed a buff.

The Droideka has excellent mobility but takes a couple of seconds to get set up out of its roll which makes it really vulnerable depending on where you end your roll.

What it is able to do is tank a little bit of damage for the rest of your team and become a big target, allowing your teammate to help pick off some of the enemy clones, even if the Droideka is destroyed.

It costs just 1000 points to use so you’ll be able to roll out the Droideka quick and often, especially with the triple experience.

For the Republic, the TX-130 tank has arrived to help counter the AAT for the droids.

One more thing that came with this update is the General Skywalker skin that gives Anakin his Clone Wars skin, matching Obi-Wan.

On the horizon, past this update, is news of another fan-favorite map. Felucia is confirmed to be coming to Battlefront 2 but we’re still waiting for concrete news about a release date.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is out now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.