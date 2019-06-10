Blair Witch Game: Release Date, Gameplay, & More

With E3 2019 in full swing, it comes as no surprise that there were some surprise announcements made during Microsoft’s press conference. Developed by Bloober Team – the people behind Layers of Fear – revealed a new game based around the iconic Blair Witch horror film franchise. Set to release for Xbox One and PC, this survival horror game has you navigating the haunting Black Hills Forest in search of a missing child.

Here is everything you need to know about the Blair Witch game arriving later this year:

(We will update this post as new information is revealed.)

Blair Witch Game Release Date

If you want to dive into this nightmare as soon as possible, the Blair Witch will be available for PC and Xbox One on August 30, 2019. Released digitally, users can either play this game on Xbox Game Pass or purchase it for $29.99 USD. There has been no word on any Alphas, Betas, or demos for this game. Given there’s a high chance that this title is on the shorter side, we don’t expect any previews available to the public.

Blair Witch Game Story

The story for the Blair Witch revolves around the disappearance of a young boy in the Black Hills Forest. Set in 1996, which is three years prior to the original film, players assume the role of a former police officer with a “troubled past.” Just like the movies, this routine search is turned upside down by the mysterious and terrifying forces that haunt the woods.

In the reveal trailer, we get a brief glimpse at the Black Hills Forest along with the dilapidated shack that is seen at the end of the film. We also get a look at some of the wicker figures and symbols strewn throughout the forest.

Blair Witch Gameplay

Little has been revealed about Blair Witch’s gameplay, but we do know that this is a first-person psychological horror game. Probably in the same vein as Layers of Fear, players will be wandering throughout the forest attempting to find this missing child. The Senior Vice President of Lionsgate Interactive Ventures & Games, Daniel Engelhardt, stated in a press email: “The team at Bloober is made up of amazing storytellers. We were excited to give them the opportunity to craft an original narrative set in the iconic woods of Blair Witch.”

This leads us to believe that Blair Witch is a choice driven experience that will boast either multiple endings or encounters. There’s no indication of any combat, but we do get a glimpse of a dog companion running alongside the player in the reveal trailer. This trailer also showcases the protagonist using a camcorder, which may be a tool we get to use during your nightmarish journey.

See Also