NBA 2k League: Warriors Gaming Squad Wins ‘The Ticket’

The second day of the NBA 2k League tournament “The Ticket” dwindled the field down to just eight teams. Saturday’s action would finish the task at hand, rewarding one team with several spoils and a lot of momentum for the final four weeks of the regular season.

8) Magic Gaming 55, 16) Heat Check Gaming 49

Heat Check Gaming, which had registered two upsets in the tournament’s first two days, was forcibly cooled off Saturday. Magic Gaming effectively limited Heat Check Gaming’s offense to whatever power forward Hotshot could muster, as the other four players on the court for Heat Check Gaming mustered only 14 points combined. That was enough for Heat Check Gaming to reduce what had been a 20-point deficit to a mere seven points in the fourth quarter but Magic Gaming ultimately won on the strength of point guard Reizey’s 21 points. With the win, Magic Gaming went on to the semifinals in front of its hometown fans at Full Sail University in Orlando, Fla.

15) Knicks Gaming 64, 7) Cavs Legion GC 58, OT

Knicks Gaming continued its own magic in The Ticket, as the franchise won this tournament in the NBA 2k League’s first season. After winning a low-scoring first quarter 10-6, Knicks Gaming would find itself down eight points with less than 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Clutch buckets by point guard iamadamthe1st (17 points) and small forward OriginalMalik (20 points) pushed the game into overtime. In the extra frame, Knicks Gaming got enough contributions from center Idrisdagoat6 (10 points, 18 rebounds) to advance to the semifinals.

20 PTS and the shot to send it to OT.@OriginalMalik_ is on another level in this tournament 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/d1F1GrBBtx — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) June 15, 2019

14) Pacers Gaming 65, 6) 76ers GC 61

For the second consecutive game, the higher seeded-team struggled to contain one of the competition’s forwards. Pacers Gaming power forward Ramo poured on a career-high 43 points on 15/23 shooting to help his team overcome an early deficit and keep 76ers GC at arm’s length through the final three quarters. 76ers GC had an opportunity to tie the game with less than 10 seconds to play when point guard Radiant attempted a 3-point shot, but the ball rimmed out and Pacers Gaming point guard Swizurk grabbed the rebound to seal the deal. With the win, Pacers Gaming advanced to face Knicks Gaming in the semifinals.

5) Warriors Gaming Squad 54, 13) Raptors Uprising GC 52

Another thriller in the mold of the earlier Knicks Gaming win ended the quarterfinal round on Saturday, as a last-second bucket by small forward Bsmoove (25 points) put Warriors Gaming Squad in the semifinals against Magic Gaming. Bsmoove scored 10 of his team’s 17 fourth-quarter points to propel his team to the semis, extending Warriors Gaming Squad’s run of tournament-only wins to seven consecutive games.

5) Warriors Gaming Squad 58, 8) Magic Gaming 56

After a two-hour break, Warriors Gaming Squad was right back on the court looking to end the home team’s tournament run and propel its winning streak forward. Thanks to center Type, who won the MVP in “The Turn” tournament earlier this season, that was exactly what happened. After a tight first quarter, Warriors Gaming Squad used its trademark defense to limit Magic Gaming to 22 points combined in the second and third quarters. Magic Gaming finished just 6/15 from 3-point range. Warriors Gaming Squad proceeded to watch the other semifinal to see who it face for another segment of the Banner Chain trophy.

Type did it all to help @WarriorsGaming clinch a spot in #THETICKET finals! pic.twitter.com/uFsimXdsmP — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) June 16, 2019

14) Pacers Gaming 50, 15) Knicks Gaming 44

Knicks Gaming saw its run of consecutive The Ticket tournament wins end at the hands of Pacers Gaming. Pacers Gaming flipped the script from the first to the second half, outscoring Knicks Gaming 33-20 after trailing 24-17 at halftime. Ramo had another stellar showing, making his two-game total in the quarter and semifinals 72 points. Pacers Gaming held Knicks Gaming to just 18/39 shooting for the game, including 7/20 from 3-point range.

5) Warriors Gaming Squad 59, 14) Pacers Gaming 49

Warriors Gaming Squad proved defense wins championships in the final of the tournament. Warriors Gaming Squad held Pacers Gaming power forward Ramo to just eight points through the game’s first three quarters and his final stat line included going just 6/15 from the field. Warriors Gaming Squad got the offense they needed in a decided advantage from 3-point range, besting Pacers Gaming’s 3/7 with a 10/18 performance. Warriors Gaming Squad small forward Bsmoove led his team with 17 points. With the win, Warriors Gaming Squad became the first team in the history of the NBA 2k League to win consecutive in-season tournaments and win more than one tournament in a season.

For their efforts, Warriors Gaming Squad was rewarded with the biggest portion of the $180,000 prize pot, the final segment of the 2019 Banner Chain trophy, a trip to Disney World courtesy of AT&T and a guaranteed spot in the upcoming league playoffs. The NBA 2k League regular season will resume on Wednesday, June 19 with Week 13.