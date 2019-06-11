Pokemon Sword & Shield New Pokemon Spotted in E3 Demo

New Pokemon in Pokemon Sword & Shield were spotted in the E3 demo.

THERE’S A NEW CORGI POKEMON NAMED YAMPER WHO HAS A HEART SHAPED BUTT AND I WOULD DO ANYTHING FOR HIM!!!!! 🐶🐶🐶🐶🐶🐶😭😭😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️✨✨✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/hoVTWaOrzN — TAHK0, but @ E3 ☕️ (@TAHK0) June 11, 2019

Yamper is a Pokemon based on the Pembroke Welsh Corgi. According to Serebii, the Pokemon is electic-type and has a ability brand new to the game that collects the first Pokeball to fail to catch a Pokemon so that it can be used again. It can learn the moves Play Rough, Spark and Crunch.

Serebii Update: Yamper is Electric-type and has a new ability that collects the first failed throw of a Poké Ball https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/Mx5vQgvH9b — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) June 11, 2019

Serebii Update: New Pokémon called Yamper available in the Sword & Shield demo at E3. Picture from @Sebpro101 https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/TJdmr0Qc9M — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) June 11, 2019

The other new Pokemon is called Impidimp. According to Serebii, the Pokemon is dark- and fairy-type.

These Pokemon join the others revealed during the Pokemon Direct Presentation on June 5: Wooloo, Gossifleur, Eldegoss, Drednaw, Corviknight, Zacian and Zamazenta. According to Serebii, there’s also an unannounced squirrel-like Pokemon seen on a T-shirt worn by a person in the crowd of a Gym Battle during the presentation.

Nintendo’s E3 presentation announced that you can play Sword & Shield with the Pokeball Plus. While you can’t use the device as a controller like in Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu & Eevee, you can use it to take a Pokemon on a stroll for different rewards. They also revealed the water-type Gym Leader, Nessa.

The Nintendo Treehouse livestream demonstrated other features that weren’t previously confirmed in Sword & Shield. Players can whistle to get the attention of Pokemon in the Wild Area. Pokemon levels vary in the Wild Area with some Pokemon in certain areas being stronger than the player’s Pokemon. The bicycle can dash with a press of a B button and can transform to get across bodies of water. Items change every time you enter the Wild Area and some are found in shiny areas on the ground. Depending on the weather, you’ll encounter different Pokemon. According to the official Pokemon Twitter account, if there’s a thunderstorm, the battle with have the rainy weather and Electric Terrain conditions.

Other players can join you in the Wild Area through local and online connectivity, as seen in the livestream. Players can post icons to other players that show up on the left side of the screen indicating if they caught a Pokemon or if they want to trade. You can trade Pokemon and have Link Battles online and in person through a feature called Y-Comm, according to the Pokemon Twitter account.

After Max Raid Battles, where you fight a Dynamax Pokemon, all players will get a chance to catch the Pokemon they’re fighting for their team, according to the livestream. Even if players don’t catch the Pokemon, they’ll still get rewards. Dynamax Pokemon can create mysterious barriers that need to be broken before the team can start dealing damage again.

