How to Turbo Boost in Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

The wacky and wild Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled has officially released, so it’s time to brush up on your driving skills. While there are quite a few techniques you’ll need to master, one of the most important is the Turbo Boost. Tied to the drifting mechanic, this ability allows you to get a brief boost of speed. Since you can chain Power Slides, this movement option is quite potent in the trickier races.

To Power Slide, hit either the right or left bumper to send your kart into a drifting motion. As your kart drifts the meter in the bottom right corner will begin to fill up. When the color bar turns orange hit the right or left bumper again to initiate a Turbo Boost. A good way to tell when you need to hit the drift button is when the smoke from your exhaust turns black. This is a good visual indicator and makes it so your eyes don’t need to keep looking away from the track.

Keep in mind both the right and left bumpers can be used to initiate Power Slide. Because of this, we suggest using one to initiate the drift and another to trigger the Turbo Boost. This makes it far easier to consistently pull this maneuver off since you won’t need to use the triggers at all. It may take some time before you get the rhythm down, so use the open area in Adventure Mode to practice.

Additionally, make sure to grab all the Wumpa Fruits you can, as these will give you a passive speed boost in races. We suggest going for them in the first lap since most Wumpa Crates are usually in out of the way or dangerous places. With a bit of time and patience, you will be a drifting master in Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled.

