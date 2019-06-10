Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Gameplay Revealed

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, is perhaps one of the most anticipated RPGs in recent years. Developed by Paradox Interactive, this title is set in 21st century Seattle in an alternate reality where vampires and other mythical beings exist. Players assume the role of a newly turned vampire that has to make their way in a city carved up by seven unique vampiric factions. Until today we have only seen cinematic trailers and heard about gameplay, but thankfully that has changed.

During the PC Gaming Show, we got a glimpse at the first gameplay footage for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2. We learned that vampires can sense human emotions such as fear and got a glimpse at some of your abilities. The post-trailer interviewed revealed that you aren’t the only vampire who was turned, so you’ll need to deal with a bunch of fledging monsters.

This RPG is all about choice, so how you approach encounters, feeding, characters, and combat is up to the player. So much is still unknown about Bloodlines 2, but there is plenty of time left before this title releases.

Set to release on Quarter 1, 2020, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, will be available for Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

