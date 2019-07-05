DOOM Eternal: Release Date, Story, Multiplayer, and More

The denizens of Hell have finally made their way from Mars to Earth.

And as always, the only person who can drive them away is the ultimate first-person shooter icon known as the “Doom Slayer.” Back in 2016, id Software brought the DOOM franchise back in a major way by bringing the gunplay back to its roots and giving it a current-gen makeover. Now the lauded development studio is building on the strong foundation introduced in that reboot and turning the action up to 1,000. DOOM Eternal is doing a great job of staking its claim as 2019’s most hardcore first-person shooter thus far.

Before you step into the blood-soaked armor of the Doom Slayer, let’s take a look at everything DOOM Eternal has to offer.

DOOM Eternal Release Date & Playable Platforms

DOOM Eternal is set to launch on November 22, 2019. You can look forward to playing it on the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia consoles.

DOOM Eternal Reveal Trailer

Story & Single-Player Campaign

DOOM Eternal’s story takes place after the events of the 2016 DOOM reboot. The forces of Hell have made their way to Earth and transformed into a demon-filled landscape. To the surprise of no one, Doom Slayer gets right back into action by attempting to rid the world of Hell’s army. But in the process, he incurs the wrath of Heaven and makes even more enemies during his latest crusade. Tearing into the demon hordes that want Doom Slayer dead looks even more brutal thanks to the game’s new “Destructible Demons” system – as you damage your foes, their bodies become progressively disfigured and bloodier over time.

DOOM Eternal sticks to the fast-paced gunplay of the 2016 reboot while adding a bunch of new mechanics to further evolve its gameplay systems. Doom Slayer comes with a host of new moves, such as his new “Double Dash” maneuver and a “Meat Hook” attachment that allows him to slingshot towards enemies and grapple himself to different locations on the map.

Doom Slayer can also wall climb and put his new shoulder-mounted “Equipment Launcher” to good use by burning enemies with its “Flame Belch” ability. Doom Slayer’s arsenal comes with a host of returning weapons, such as the Combat Shotgun, Super Shotgun, Heavy Cannon, Rocket Launcher, Plasma Rifle, and Ballista. His melee options come in the form of his signature Chainsaw and a brand new energy sword known as the “Crucible Blade.” Doom Slayer also has access to extra armor armaments like missiles and grenade launchers.

The game is offering its own spin on the extra lives system, too. Whenever you pick up a 1-up icon (which happen to be green helmets), you’ll be able to instantly revive the Doom Slayer in the exact area where he last died. If you perish and have no extra lives in stock, you’ll respawn at the nearest checkpoint instead. DOOM Eternal is upping the ante within the single-player campaign by including an asymmetric multiplayer mode entitled “Invasion.” When this feature is turned on, you’ll come across human players who take on the role of enemy demons. If you don’t want to worry about defending yourself against said players, you can simply turn this mode off.

BATTLEMODE

DOOM Eternal is doing away with the 2016 reboot’s traditional approach to competitive multiplayer. This time around, players will get to compete within a new mode labeled “BATTLEMODE.” In this new 2v1 mode, one player takes on the role of the Doom Slayer while the other two players take control of their chosen demon class.

This best-of-five battle mode pits the Doom Slayer and all of his deadly abilities against two player demons who are capable of spawning their own AI-controlled reinforcements. The Doom Slayer can stay alive longer by pulling off a “Glory Kill” in order to gather more health, while the demon duo must coordinate their attacks and utilize their backup demons in order to put him down for good.

Trailers

Pre-Order

DOOM Eternal is up for pre-order in their different edition – the Standard Edition (sold here), the Deluxe Edition (sold here), and the Collector’s Edition (sold here). The pre-ordrr bonus that comes with all three editions is the “Rip and Tear Pack,” which comes with the “DOOT Revenant Skin,” “Throwback Shotgun Weapon Skin,” and “Culist Base” bonus campaign master level.

The DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition comes with with a physical copy of the game, access to the “Year One Pass” that comes with the first and second batches of DLC, the “Demonic Slayer” skin, and the “Classic Weapons Sound Pack.” The Year One Pass will provide players with two single-player campaign expansions at a later date. As for the massive Collector’s Edition, the following bonuses it provides its recipients can be seen below:

• everything that comes with the Deluxe Edition

• a physical replica of the DOOM Slayer’s helmet

• a cassette tape and digital download codes for Mick Gordon’s DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal original soundtracks

• the “The Gift of Argent Power” 11″ x 17″ Lithograph

