How to Get Swarm of the Raven in Destiny 2

Having trouble completing the Mountaintop quest and obtaining one of the best PvE weapons in Destiny 2? Then consider going after the special Iron Banner grenade launcher, Swarm of the Raven. A void grenade launcher that can roll with the Spike Grenades perk, this weapon quickly became a “must-have” among end game players. Thanks to its superior damage and ability to combo with Tractor Cannon’s debuff, Swarm of the Raven is a perfect reason to play Iron Banner.

Obtaining this weapon is another matter entirely, as you are heavily reliant on RNG. The only way to obtain this weapon is either by turning in tokens to Lord Saladin, completing Iron Banner bounties, or being awarded it at the end of a match. Things get even more complicated since Swarm of the Raven can roll with 10 different perks in the Spike Grenades slot. You will be heavily reliant on luck to obtain a roll with Spike Grenades.

Thankfully, you can decrease your reliance on luck a little bit by not completing the Iron Banner quest. As you unlock steps in the quest, Lord Saladin will award you pieces of Iron Banner armor. Once you’re given a piece it will be added to the existing Iron Banner loot pool making it harder to obtain Swarm of the Raven. Because of this, we suggest you don’t advance the quest until you acquire this grenade launcher.

While this isn’t the only grenade launcher you can throw in the Power slot, it’s one of the best thanks to its Void elemental damage. If you’re serious about maximizing your DPS in end game content then you will want to obtain Swam of the Ravens. Remember this is only obtainable during Iron Banner, so you’re out of luck when the event ends.

