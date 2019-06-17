How to Get the Imperial Decree Shotgun in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s Season of Opulence introduced a bunch of new weapons and armor pieces, many of which are tied to the new Menagerie activity. While many will be chasing the Austringer hand cannon, another gun that shouldn’t fly under your radar is the Imperial Decree shotgun. This weapon is in the Kinetic slot and can be exceptionally powerful if you get the right roll. However, it will take a lot of time to even unlock this gun, so don’t fret if it takes a few weeks.

In order to even gain access to the Imperial Decree, you’ll need to unlock Rune Compatibility III. This takes thousands of Imperials, so if you really want this gun then be prepared to save up. Once you complete this, you’ll need to obtain a blue Rune of Wealth and any green rune. Open up your Chalice of Opulence and slot the blue Rune of Wealth into the top slot, then any green rune in the left node. You don’t need to put anything in the right slot unless you want to determine the shotgun’s masterwork property.

Now go through the Menagerie and finish the activity. Approach the chest to get a randomly rolled Imperial Remember, you can respawn the end chest in the Menagerie by leaving the area and then returning to the boss room. Just keep following a path until the name of a location appears in the bottom left corner. When you see this, turn around and run back to the boss room to spawn a new, closed chest.

The Imperial Decree is a potent shotgun that can come with a variety of different perks. If you’re looking for a good PvE roll we suggest looking for Feeding Frenzy, Threat Detector, Swashbuckler, or Trench Barrel. For those getting this shotgun for PvP, consider grinding for rolls with Grave Robber, Slideshot, Pulse Monitor, and Snapshot.

