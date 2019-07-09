Is Teamfight Tactics Coming to iOS or Android?

Riot Games’ take on the auto chess genre, Teamfight Tactics, has gotten off to a blazing hot start and has remained near the top of the Twitch directory ever since its release, but fans are wondering if a mobile port in the works.

Teamfight Tactics is currently only a PC title but Dota Underlords, Valve’s take on the genre, is on mobile devices so fans are wondering if TFT will be following suit.

For the time being, that remains to be seen. Riot Games wants to make sure the game is running the best it can on PC before they switch focus to a mobile version.

Read Also: Teamfight Tactics Tier List – All 50 Champions Ranked

This is disappointing to the iOS and Android fans out there who were looking for a more portable version of the game.

This news came during an Ask me Anything (AmA) session on Reddit with Riot Games. Here’s what they had to say.

We aren’t ruling out anything, including a mobile version of TFT at some point…having said that, right now we’re focused on getting the PC version right—with no compromises—first. That’s frankly where we have the most expertise and an existing player base.

With that said, there are some alternatives that will work if you don’t want to wait for an official port.

How to Play Teamfight Tactics on Mobile

If you have an Android or iOS device capable of running the Steam Link app, then you are actually able to play TFT on your that device.

All you have to do is launch Teamfight Tactics through Steam and then go onto your mobile device and stream it directly from your PC.

Of course this isn’t the same thing as having a direct port but it can work well in pinch and give you an easy way to play in bed.

Another option would be to play it on a laptop, it isn’t a very demanding game. You might have to tweak the settings a bit to get it running depending on your laptop but it definitely isn’t out of the realm of possibilities.

Teamfight Tactics is out now on PC through the League of Legends client.