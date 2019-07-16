15 Best Video Game Chairs: Your Buyer’s Guide

When you’re in the middle of an intense gaming session, being as comfortable as possible is the true competitive edge. Whether you’re sitting in front of a massive PC rig, or you’re chilling out in front of your big-screen TV on your console, you’ll need a high-quality video game chair to get you through the hours nice and cozy.
To help do so, we here at Heavy have compiled the 15 Best Video Game Chairs on the market. Whether you’re looking for something on the cheaper side, or a chair that rest your feet while massaging your back (yes, really), we’ve got the perfect selection for your amongst our 15 options below. Check them out:
-
1. HEALGEN Gaming Chair with Footrest and Massage FunctionPrice: $187.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- A chair that massages your back while gaming? Enough said.
- The footrest is a nice plus, especially paired with the massager.
- Adjustable armrests are a small but rare (and appreciated) inclusion.
- Lot’s of weight support and a solid warranty.
- On the pricier side, but still well under $200.
- Height only adjusts 3.15-inches.
- A bit difficult to assemble.
While some chairs can deliver a quality chair with a footrest at a cheap price, others do the same but throw in a massage as well. Enter the HEALGEN Gaming Chair with Footrest and Massage Function. The only chair on our list that helps to relax you physically as you’re grinding your way through mentally intense gaming sessions.
HEALGEN’s Gaming Chair may truly be the best on our list. The chair can handle up to 350-pounds of weight. It features tilt ranging from 90-degrees to 155-degrees. There’s full 360-degree swivel, armrests that adjust up and down and side to side, height adjustability, and, of course, a back massage by simply plugging the chair into a USB port. And with a quality warranty that provides a refund within 30 days or replacement parts within 5 years, you’ll rest easy with your feet up and back massaged.
Find more HEALGEN Gaming Chair with Footrest and Massage Function information and reviews here.
-
2. Blue Sword Carbon Fiber Gaming ChairPrice: $179.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large chair for gamers of any size.
- 4-inches of height adjustibility is more than most.
- High-density unibody foam cushion for comfortability.
- For a large chair, it only holds up to 280-pounds.
- 6-month warranty may scare some away.
- A bit pricey.
The Blue Sword Carbon Fiber Gaming Chair is a big chair for gamers small, medium and large. It has a weight capacity of up to 280-pounds thanks to the SGS approved gas cylinder. This ultimately provides 4-inches of height adaptability while the chair as a whole sports a sizeable seat of 21-inches by 20-inches.
Blue Sword’s chair sports skin-friendly and wear-resistant polyurethane leather, as well as a high-density unibody foam to ensure your cushion stays cushy. There’s also tilt and lock functionality as well as 360-degrees of swivel. And with a 6-month free exchange warranty, you’ll have half a year of piece of mind should anything go wrong.
Find more Blue Sword Carbon Fiber Gaming Chair information and reviews here.
-
3. Homall Shero Gaming ChairPrice: $128.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fantastically feminine design.
- Headrest and lumbar support keep fatigue at bay.
- Verified review average of 4.6 out of 5 stars.
- Not exactly for most guys out there.
- Just a 1-month warranty to replace or refund.
- Armrests look a bit stiff and it’s unclear what the chair’s range of height is.
Homall’s Shero Gaming Chair is probably the best option available for those seeking a blatantly female look for their gaming setup. With an average verified review of 4.6 stars out of 5, the chair has proven to be a great decision for all that have purchased it.
The custom patchwork, stitching, embroidery, and contrary colors emit huge personality. And the racing style chair comes with a reclining backrest, adjustable height settings, and extra cushion to keep you comfy. As well as a headrest and lumbar support.
Find more Homall Shero Gaming Chair information and reviews here.
-
4. BestOffice Gaming Chair with FootrestPrice: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The footrest will be a selling point for many.
- Sleek design with numerous color options.
- A lot of functionality for under $100.
- It only supports up to 250-pounds.
- Armrests look firm.
- No warranty as far as we can tell.
There are a lot of gaming chair’s out there, but not many come with a footrest as BestOffice’s Gaming Chair does. Some folks may not use a footrest at all. While others will want to game exclusively with it. It’s the ultimate sign of leisure when you can kick your shoes off and lay back with your feet up as you game. And with the BestOffice Gaming Chair with Footrest, you’ll do it in style.
The chair also comes with a headrest and lumbar support pillow for added comfort. You can recline from 90-degrees up to an impressive 150-degrees for gaming, reading or napping. And it, of course, comes with the ability to tilt and swivel. It’s a hell of a gaming chair, thus the 4.2 out of 5 star reviews its received from over 700 reviews.
Find more BestOffice Gaming Chair with Footrest information and reviews here.
-
5. X Rocker 51396 Pro Series Pedestal 2.1 Video Gaming Chair, WirelessPros:
Cons:
- Able to connect to multiple chairs of its kind for a better experience
- Awesome tilt and swivel capabilities
- Comes with great audio features
- Hard support plate can be quite uncomfortable to rest your legs on
- Limited lean-back capabilities
- No power charger included with audio transmitter
- Arm rest is quite low
This X Rocker gaming chair is outfitted to the fullest for gamers and people who want to enjoy their entertainment experience at the highest level. It comes with two built-in speakers, a subwoofer capable of 2.1 AFM Technology, a wireless receiver and transmitter that works with RCA stereo outputs. It’s also easy on the eyes and will most certainly have you lying comfortable while you gun down noobs.
Find more X Rocker 51396 Pro Series Video Gaming Chair information and reviews here.
-
6. X Rocker 51259 Pro H3 4.1 Audio Gaming Chair, WirelessPros:
Cons:
- Extra padding allows for an extra comfortable factor
- Gun-Stock arms allow more stability during gameplay
- Features four speakers
- Features vibration motors that sync with bass tones for a gaming enhancement experience
- No HDMI connection
- Arm rest is quite small
- TV speakers synced with chair speakers cause audio lag at times
The second X Rocker gaming chair we’ve placed on this list is as good as the first and similarly priced. Its audio features are compatible to the first chair on many levels, but this one ups the ante by featuring four speakers instead of two. The addition of vibration motors syncs with the bass tones coming from your speakers to really get you into whatever you’re playing. And take a look at all that padding. You might get in some good shut-eye between your Call of Duty skirmishes.
Find more X Rocker 51259 Pro H3 4.1 Audio Gaming Chair information and reviews here.
-
7. X Rocker 5171901 Boomer 2.1 Wireless Sound ChairPrice: $296.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Features awesome audio features
- Super comfortable for the low-level gaming experience
- Able to play music from headsets or RCA outputs
- Comes packaged with optional RCA cables
- May not be as comfortable for taller gamers
- Needs extra back support for some
-
This X Rocker gaming chair doesn’t come with any swivel support, but it feels great to lie down on from a low level. It has the audio trinkets you’ve come to expect from X Rocker’s gaming chairs — two speakers, an AFM Technology powered subwoofer and the ability to output music from your headset or RCA outputs. This chair counts as one of the technologically sound low-level gaming chairs on this list.
-
8. Serta Rocket Adjustable Gaming ChairPrice: $109.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Perfect for low ground level seating
- Easy to form into chair or chaise mode
- Ships already assembled
- Comes in four colors
- Not exactly easy on the eyes
- Doesn’t have a strong lean back factor
-
This Serta gaming chair is ready made for gamers who are inclined to relax at ground level. It’s pretty easy to mold into a chair or chaise without much of a struggle. You won’t have to do to much assembly work since it comes put together upon arrival. This specific gaming chair comes in a variety of colors, so consider a his-and-hers combo so the both of you can enjoy your multiplayer sessions together.
Find more Serta Rocket Adjustable Gaming Chair information and reviews here.
-
9. X Rocker 5142101 Commander 2.1 Audio Gaming ChairPrice: $154.32Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Features polyester outfitting that keeps gamers cool
- Comes with 2.1 AFM Technology
- Super durable stature
- Outputs excellent audio from two speakers
- Doesn’t include wheels due to swivel design
- Arm rests are prone to falling lower at times
-
This X Rocker gaming chair will make you feel like the badass gaming Commando you are. The subwoofer included with this swivel-equipped chair comes with 2.1 AFM Technology. The polyester outlining on this chair maintains a cool and comfortable temperature so you won’t have to worry about getting stuck to your chair during summer gaming sessions. You’ll have a better experience during your hours long World of Warcraft playthroughs thanks to this chair’s elevated design.
Find more X Rocker 5142101 Commander 2.1 Audio Gaming Chair information and reviews here.
-
10. Ace Bayou X-Rocker Spider Wireless Game ChairPrice: $174.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Has a very attractive design
- Super comfortable padding and headrest
- Outputs clear and booming audio
- Prone to audio issues after much use
- Swivel feature may not be enjoyable for those who prefer wheels instead
-
The next Ace Bayou gaming chair on this list comes in a swivel model. You’ll look and feel like the general of a Star Trek spaceship thanks to the brushed aluminum finish and red centralized padding. Laying your head back on that super comfy headrest will get you right at all times during your gaming sessions. The speakers are also built within this chair, and its control panel gives you easy access to tuning your volume and bass as needed.
-
11. Ace Bayou Sound X-Rocker II SEPrice: $129.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sturdy design makes this chair stronger than most
- Fire retardant foam filling included
- Great audio features due to wireless settings
- Great reclining features
- Padding feels a bit thin
-
This next Ace Bayou/X Rocker gaming chair comes with an easily adjustable mechanic that makes it easy to store away. It’s one of the more sturdy and well-protected chairs on this list, thanks to its structured furniture and fire retardant foam filling. This wireless chair setup provides you with the ability to hook up your USB powered headsets and output the best audio possible.
-
12. DXRacer Office Chairs FE08NB Gaming Chair FNATIC Racing Seats Computer Chair ergonomic automotive seatPrice: $379.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lean back features allow are super sturdy
- High backrest allows for awesome head support; neck pillow feels amazing
- 360-degree swivel base feels great
- Price may be a bit too steep for some
- Arm chair rests don’t have enough padding
- May not fit too well for taller folks
DX Racer is another company that offers up some great products for dedicated gamers. This FE08NB gaming chair model gets a perfect 10 rating due to its added pillow cushioning and back padding. The adjustable armrests feel super comfortable, the 360-degree swivel base makes moving around on it super comfortable and it’s able to recline from 90-degrees to 180-degrees. Leaning back in this bad boy won’t tear it down so easily, so your back pain issues will be put to rest as you game harder and longer.
Find more DXRacer Office Chairs FE08NB Gaming Chair FNATIC Racing Seats Computer Chair ergonomic automotive seat information and reviews here.
-
13. X Rocker 0717901 Triple Flip 2.1 Storage Ottoman Sound Chair with ArmsPrice: $199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very stylish gaming chair that’s perfect for all rooms
- Comfortable arm chair rests included
- X Rocker’s AFM technology included makes audio experience that much more sweeter
- Pretty huge chair that’s hard to move around so easily
- Audio compatibility with next-gen consoles may not work as well as past-gen consoles
-
The next X Rocker gaming chair on our list is a model that doesn’t even look like a chair devoted to gaming. This gaming chair sports the type of design that you’d spot at your local Ikea store. The X Rocker 0717901 gaming chair comes with arm chair rests that keep you comfortable at all times, storage space beneath the chairs, plug-ins for headsets/RCA outputs and two speakers and a subwoofer. This is the type of gaming chair that’s more fitting for your living room console setup.
Find more X Rocker 0717901 Triple Flip 2.1 Storage Ottoman Sound Chair with Arms information and reviews here.
-
14. Gioteck RC-3 Foldable Gaming Chair – PC/Mac/Xbox 360/Xbox One/PS3/PS4Price: $100.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to fold up and store away
- Comes with LED illumination features
- Comes with plenty of storage areas
- Easy to access volume controls
- LED Illumination feature may not be as useful to some
-
This Gioteck RC-3 gaming chair works quite well due to the fact that it’s easy to fold and store away. Besides the fact that this chair is incredibly easy to put up, it also comes with a good amount of storage areas that let you keep your controllers and other accessories close. The dual incline positioning and TV audio connectivity features with all home consoles make this pick worthy purchasing.
Find more Gioteck RC-3 Foldable Gaming Chair – PC/Mac/Xbox 360/Xbox One/PS3/PS4 information and reviews here.
-
15. MOOSENG Ergonomic High Back Gaming ChairPrice: $89.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very reasonably priced.
- An average review score of 5 out of 5 stars.
- Numerous style options.
- Only 2.8-inches of adjustable height.
- Looks a bit plasticky.
- Armrests look to be hard plastic.
MOOSENG’s Ergonomic High Back Gaming Chair is one of the cheapest on our list at a price point of under $100. Though you’ll still find it rich with features that compare well with the other options we’ve provided. In fact, the chair currently touts an impressive 5 out 5 stars following nearly two dozen verified reviews.
It boasts a sturdy metal frame for support and durability, but also a soft cushion to provide amble comfortability. It can recline back up to 160-degrees if needed and comes with the ability to swivel 360-degrees for easy mobility. The chair comes in a range of color accents, including white, blue, orange, and red. And also included are headrest and lumbar support pillows, ensuring no matter how often you’re gaming session goes, you’ll never find yourself shifting or getting sore.
Find more MOOSENG Ergonomic High Back Gaming Chair information and reviews here.
