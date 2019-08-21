Diablo 3 Season 18 Start Time

We’re now just mere hours before the launch of Diablo 3 Season 18 and fans are no doubt excited to see what Blizzard has in store for players.

The new patch, 2.6.6. is live for the new season and players can already jump in to see some of the changes, but we suspect most will wait for the season to actually drop before diving back in.

Luckily for everyone, Season 18 is right around the corner. If it’s like seasons from the past, it will run for roughly three months before concluding and moving onto the next one.

Let’s jump right in and find out when Diablo 3 Season 18 begins.

When Does Diablo 3 Season 18 Start?

Season 18 begins on August 23 so your wait is very close to being over.

If you’re interested in learning more about the upcoming season before it begins, you might want to learn more about the theme of the upcoming season.

It’s called the Season of the Triune and it sounds designed explicitly for making things fun from the very beginning as you’ll see the benefits of this theme straight from level one.

This seasonal buff has the chance to spawn a circle that either gives players increased damage, resource reduction or cooldown reduction at random. It’ll be a strong buff to carry all season long and it might almost be enough for me to consider making a hardcore character this time around.

The problem players run into each and every season is they run out of content in the season too quickly. By having this buff available at level one, it might eliminate the desire to power level and allow players to get more out of the season, at least at the beginning.

Of course, that won’t stop people from powerleveling anyway so let’s just hope the new theme is fun.

Diablo 3 is out now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.