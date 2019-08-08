13 Best PS4 Controllers: Your Buyer’s Guide (2019)

Sony’s DualShock 4 controller for the PlayStation 4 is a fine gamepad. But there are many gamers out there that prefer alternative options. For those folks, our list of the 13 Best PS4 Controllers should be the perfect place to begin your hunt to find some other contenders.
Each of the controllers we’ve selected below carries a rating of at least 4 stars out of 5 by verified reviewers on Amazon. So you’ll know you’re getting a quality paddle when you decide to click that check out button. And the majority of them are cheaper than Sony’s official controller too with many if not all of the same features.
So if you’re in the market for a new gaming controller for your PlayStation 4, check out our list below with the 13 Best PS4 Controllers:
1. Nacon Revolution Pro Wired PlayStation 4 ControllerPrice: $132.62Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Choice of Pro Control Mode and Advanced Mode.
- Tons of customization options.
- Sleek looking gamepad.
- Wired only.
- No light bar built-in.
- No speaker within the controller either.
The Nacon Revolution Pro Wired PlayStation 4 Controller is an impressive beast. It features two different gaming modes in Pro Control Mode and Advanced Mode. With the latter offering a slew of features.
You can instantly switch between 4 preloaded custom profiles to cover a wide array of games. Within those profiles, you can assign macros, re-map your button configurations, adjust sensitivity and dead zones of triggers and analog sticks, and adjust the intensity of the controller’s vibration in both the right and left-hand grips. It’s also compatible with your PC so you can get additional use out of it there too.
Find more Nacon Revolution Pro Wired PlayStation 4 Controller information and reviews here.
2. SADES C100 PlayStation 4 Wireless ControllerPrice: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Interchangeable D-Pad and thumbsticks.
- Trigger Button Locks.
- Rear paddles.
- Built-in speaker and a stereo headset jack.
- No mention of a warranty.
- Square, Triangle, Circle, and X buttons have an ugly 3D look.
- The design looks a bit bulky.
The SADES C100 PlayStation 4 Wireless Controller is an impressive piece of hardware at price much lower than similar offerings in its class. The company touts a design that combines comfort with intuitive and precise controls. As well as numerous upgrades over the stock DualShock 4.
The C100 has an interchangeable D-Pad and thumbsticks, with paddles in the rear to replicate the shoulder buttons. There’s also trigger button locks to give an edge in competitive situations. SADES states that their controller’s design is superior to the PlayStation 4’s standard controller too. As it has improved feel and shape with a non-slip surface for better overall grip.
Find more SADES C100 PlayStation 4 Wireless Controller information and reviews here.
3. Controller Customizer PlayStation 4 Pro Rapid-Fire Modded Wireless ControllerPrice: $89.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- You’ll get a competitive edge thanks to the rapid-fire mod.
- Uses the DualShock 4 shell so it feels just like Sony’s official controller.
- 1 Year warranty on the modchip.
- Controller Customizer only uses brand new factory sealed controllers in their mods.
- Bit of a bland design.
- The modded controller could be considered unethical to some.
- It doesn’t come with cables or other accessories.
This offering from Controller Customizer is essentially a shell of the PlayStation 4’s DualShock 4 but modded to give players a little bit of help behind the scenes. It may not be the most ethical controller on the market for competitive gaming, but it should certainly aid those that need a leg up in the shooter genre.
Controller Customizer states that their Pro Rapid-Fire Modded Wireless Controller has built-in features such as rapid-fire, auto spot, jump spot, drop shot, and auto burst. It’s got a slick black and blue look, and most importantly of all, they guarantee that the device is 100% undetectable on the PlayStation Network.
Find more Controller Customizer PlayStation 4 Pro Rapid-Fire Modded Wireless Controller information and reviews here.
4. Hori Fighting Edge Arcade Fighting StickPrice: $348.65Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gorgeous design all around.
- Gives a proven advantage over standard controllers.
- Sub-panel with tons of features.
- It even includes a headset jack and touchpad functionality.
- Steep sticker price.
- The square design may hinder movement at times.
- Wired, but that’s a necessity in competitive settings.
If you take your fighting games serious and the Hori Fighting Commander PlayStation 4 Wired Controller just isn’t going to cut it, it sounds like you should graduate up to the impressive Hori Fighting Edge Arcade Fighting Stick. The stick features the ever-popular Hori Original Hayabusa Joystick which promises a 15% cut on your controller’s input latency. It’s Hayabusa buttons feature beveled edges for improved feel and execution. And they’re slimmer than typical buttons for quicker response and actuation.
The controller is 7.7 pounds, so you certainly won’t lose stability when wailing away on the buttons. And it’s absolutely gorgeous with the casing’s brushed aluminum finish and joystick’s silky matte finish. If you’re not using the Hori Fighting Edge Arcade Fighting Stick during your competitive fights, you’re fighting at a disadvantage.
Find more Hori Fighting Edge Arcade Fighting Stick information and reviews here.
5. Hori Fighting Commander PlayStation 4 Wired ControllerPrice: $163.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 6-button layout has it specifically designed to excel with fighting games.
- Compatible across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and PC.
- Turbo functionality.
- No analog sticks eliminates functionality in 3D games.
- Some users report a lack of durability.
- Nothing to replicate the PlayStation 4’s touchpad features.
The Hori Fighting Commander PlayStation 4 Wired Controller is an ideal gamepad for fighting game fans. It’s officially licensed by Sony, so you know the quality is legitimate. And its design is laid out to be ideal for 2D fighting games, or really any title that doesn’t require the use of analog sticks.
The Fight Commander controller can be switched between PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and PC with a flick of a switch. It also features a toggle switch for its Turbo setting. And most importantly, a six-button layout that sees Square, Triangle, R1, X, Circle, and R2 all conveniently on the front of the controller. It’s one of the better fighting controllers ever made.
Find more Hori Fighting Commander PlayStation 4 Wired Controller information and reviews here.
6. Hori Light and Small Wired PlayStation 4 ControllerPrice: $34.73Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Insanely light and small making it perfect for children and smaller gamers.
- Sleek and clean white design.
- Great for PlayStation emulation.
- Available in red, blue, and black too.
- No headphone port or light bar.
- No motion sensors or vibration.
- No touchpad.
- Not available wireless.
If you’re looking for something radically different from Sony’s DualShock 4, Hori has you covered yet again with their Hori Light and Small Wired PlayStation 4 Controller. The controller is ideal for children or gamers with smaller hands. And it’s insanely light at a weight of just .26 pounds.
To keep the controller light and small, Hori has omitted the typical headphone port, light bar, motion sensors, and vibration functionality. There’s no touchpad either, though you can simulate its press with the button installed on the bottom of the gamepad.
The Hori Light and Small Wired PlayStation 4 Controller won’t be for everyone or every game, but for its intended audience, it should prove to be a perfect fit.
Find more Hori Light and Small Wired PlayStation 4 Controller information and reviews here.
7. Kogoda Wireless PlayStation 4 Controller BundlePrice: $64.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Available in numerous color options.
- Two controllers for roughly the price of one.
- Supports all of the features a standard DualShock 4 would at a much cheaper price.
- Only about 6 hours of battery life.
- Square, Triangle, Circle, and X button designs are different for no reason.
- Some users report that the thumbsticks are overly sensitive.
If you’re looking for a controller that mimics the DualShock 4 as closely as possible but at a minimal price, Kogoda has you covered. The outlet’s Wireless PlayStation 4 Controller Bundle gives you not one, but two PlayStation 4 controllers at about the same price that Sony sells their first-party offering.
The Kogoda Wireless PlayStation 4 Controller features a light bar and touchpad just like the real deal. It also has the Share button built-in as well as a speaker too. It even sports the 3.5mm jack and delivers this all for just over $32 a controller.
Find more Kogoda Wireless PlayStation 4 Controller Bundle information and reviews here.
8. Dotca Wireless PlayStation 4 ControllerPros:
Cons:
- Great design.
- Full touchpad functionality, Gyro sensors, LED lightbar and an audio jack slot too.
- Lifetime warranty.
- Compatible across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and PC.
- Only 5 hours of battery life.
- No EXT port for peripherals.
- Only available in black.
The Dotca Wireless PlayStation 4 Controller more closely resembles the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller than the PlayStation 4’s DualShock 4. But that’s perfectly fine as the Switch’s Pro Controller is considered one of the best in the industry. And for well under $40, you’re saving yourself some dough on Dotca’s offering too.
Battery life is iffy at a promise of just 5 hours, but with the included LED light bar that’s kind of expected. And the controller comes equipped with 6-axis gyro functionality, touchpad support, and an audio jack too. Dotca even promises a lifetime warranty, so it’s unlikely that you’ll be running into trouble with this gamepad.
Find more Dotca Wireless PlayStation 4 Controller information and reviews here.
9. ISHAKO Wireless PlayStation 4 ControllerPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comparable features to Sony’s DualShock 4.
- Drastically cheaper than the DualShock 4.
- Compatible across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and PC.
- Odd design choices for the Square, Triangle, Circle, and X buttons.
- Only 5 to 6 hours of battery life.
- Only a 30-day guarantee on its warranty.
ISHAKO’s Wireless PlayStation 4 Controller is one of the cheapest DualShock 4 alternatives of quality on the market. It touts all of the standard features of the DualShock 4 (touchpad, dual vibration, 3.5 mm headphone jack, share button, etc.) yet at a fraction of the cost.
It features a slick coat of blue paint that gives off a refreshing aquatic or cosmic theme. There’s a cable included to charge its 600 mAh battery. And there’s a comfortable grip with a non-slip design to ensure the controller never slides out of your hand in the heat of battle.
Find more ISHAKO Wireless PlayStation 4 Controller information and reviews here.
10. Stoga Wireless PlayStation 4 ControllerPrice: $37.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Turbo button functionality.
- Non-slip texture is a nice touch.
- PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and PC compatability.
- Very small light bar.
- Small touchpad.
- No EXT port.
The Stoga Wireless PlayStation 4 Controller sports a design that should make fans of the Xbox One gamepad happy. It also has a non-slip grip texturing on both handles to ensure you won’t lose control of the controller during hectic moments.
The touchpad is on the small side, but it is clickable and supports multi-touch. The light bar is smaller than usual too but it’s there. The controller has 6-axis motion sensors built-in as well as a 3.5mm audio jack for your headset and mic.
Find more Stoga Wireless PlayStation 4 Controller information and reviews here.
11. DoinMaster Wireless PlayStation 4 ControllerPros:
Cons:
- Compatible across PC, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation 4.
- Strong wireless signal covering up to 25 feet.
- 3.5mm audio jack with headphone support.
- You’ll have to connect to your PS4 with a USB to initialize.
- 6 to 8 hours of battery life is lower than many.
- No specific warranty mentioned. Listing only notes to contact DoinMaster with issues.
DoinMaster’s Wireless PlayStation 4 Controller doesn’t appear to be all that different than the system’s standard DualShock 4. Yet there are a few bells and whistles behind the scenes that give it a slight edge.
The controller has a battery life of 6 to 8 hours, giving it a slight edge over the DualShock 4. DoinMaster touts a better ergonomic design which makes it more comfortable to hold. And you’ll also have the ability to use the device across your PC, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation 4. We say all of that before even considering the price of the hardware, which is roughly $15 to $20 cheaper than the official PlayStation 4 controller.
Find more DoinMaster Wireless PlayStation 4 Controller information and reviews here.
12. DainSlef Wireless PlayStation 4 ControllerPrice: $32.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Offers essentially every feature the DualShock 4 does.
- Thumbstick grips are thrown in for free.
- Lifetime warranty.
- Only comes in black.
- Just 4 to 6 hours of battery life.
- Vibrate function doesn’t work with PC games.
This DainSlef Wireless PlayStation 4 Controller is probably the cheapest device on our list that boasts all the big features that the stock DualShock 4 does. It sports a built-in speaker, a 3.5mm stereo headset jack, a multi-touch clickable touchpad, an integrated light bar, 6-axis gyro motion tech, and dual vibration engines in the controller’s two handles. Phew.
The gamepad is only $33 currently, and that’s before you can take an additional 20% off with a clickable coupon on Amazon. For everything it’s offering, it seems like an absolute steal. And DainSlef even has the courtesy of offering a lifetime warranty on this bad boy too.
Find more DainSlef Wireless PlayStation 4 Controller information and reviews here.
13. J&TOP Wireless PlayStation 4 ControllerPrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Most of the same features as the DualShock 4.
- Under $30.
- 12 month warranty.
- Compatible across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and PC.
- Lacking the DualShock 4’s EXT port.
- Overstylized Square, Triangle, Circle, and X buttons.
- No built-in speaker.
This Wireless PlayStation 4 Controller from J&TOP is one of the cheapest models on our list at under $30. Yet there’s little skimping of features in order to hit that price point. It sports mostly the same features as the DualShock 4. Though J&TOP admits they’ve omitted the built-in speaker because few games use it.
The controller promises enhanced analog sticks and triggers though. And the bottom of the two handles are textured to ensure a solid grip during intense gaming sessions. It’s also compatible across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and PC, so you can use it on the majority of your gaming systems.
Find more J&TOP Wireless PlayStation 4 Controller information and reviews here.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.