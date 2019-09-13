This Major Change From 2K19 Greatly Improved NBA 2K20

The launch of NBA 2K20 hasn’t gone according to plan by many of the developers, but underneath all of the issues, there’s a good basketball simulation down there.

While many players focus on the MyPlayer portion of the game, many of them were excited about the huge MyGM changes that were made from 2K19 to 2K20. For those out there who are like me and like to control a team over the course of several seasons, this change will greatly improve the experience.

In previous games, you’d be able to create what seems like a stacked team but still finish under .500 and miss the playoffs, but that problem is now in the past as you can decide what games your team wins and loses.

If you want to create your own storyline, such as how a disgruntled player ruins morale and causes a losing streak, you can do that. All you have to do is click on that game on your calendar and force the win for whatever team you want.

Adding “Force Wins” Is a Huge Addition

Personally, I think this is a huge change and it will be one major reason to pick up 2K20 this year if you’re on the fence and are a big MyLeague fan.

I didn’t even know this was in the cards for this year’s installment so I was pretty surprised to see it there and after thinking to myself about how it’d have no use, I quickly found myself using it all the time.

Another bonus to being strictly a MyLeague player is the fact that you’re free from most of the microtransactions that bog down the game.

The only regret I have now is I bought the game on PS4 instead of PC since I could be flying through simulated games.

NBA 2K20 is out now on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

