NBA 2K20 1.05 Patch Notes: MyTEAM, Bug Fixes & More

Another sizable patch is hitting NBA 2K20 with update 1.05 and players will have to wait until it’s finished before hopping back into the action.

The September 30 patch is the size of a full-length game, coming in at 20.599 GB on PS4, and it’s not the first time this has happened either. NBA 2K20 was heavily criticized upon release for its plethora of bugs but 2K has been hard at work ironing those out.

Today’s update came with a set of patch notes, which isn’t always guaranteed when an update hits so at least we have an idea of some of the things that were fixed.

Patch notes and the 2K series don’t usually go together so it’s nice to see a set of notes when an update does come out so players can at least get some sort of idea of what was targeted.

Of course, the patch notes aren’t nearly as long as you’d expect them to be with an update so big so there’s probably more going on behind the scenes that we don’t know about.

The information about this update was posted to the game’s Facebook page, so if you’re ever looking for patch notes, that’s where you’ll want to check.

Some problems with MyTEAM were addressed but the bulk of this update likely lies with the many bug fixes that the team said they tackled.

With this being the only NBA game currently on the market, it’s leaving a lot to be desired but the team is slowly plugging away at all of the issues currently affecting the game.

You can take a look at the full list of patch notes below, but you probably won’t come away learning too much about the update.

NBA 2K20 is out now on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Complete NBA 2K20 1.05 Patch Notes