NBA 2K20: Release Date: What Time You Can Start Playing

After months of waiting, we’re now officially upon what’s become known by fans as 2K Day, which marks the launch of the next NBA 2K title.

NBA 2K20 pushes the series forward in a lot of ways, and if you’ve spent time with the demo at all, that progress will all carry over to the full release so you’ll have a head start on the competition that decided to skip it.

If you’ve already pre-ordered the game and have it pre-loaded, you’re probably here wondering when you’ll be able to start grinding your MyPlayer. Let’s dive right in and fight out.

NBA 2K20 Release Date

Fans will be able to get their hands on 2K20 on September 6 when the game launches across PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

However, unlike the demo, you’ll be able to start playing as soon as the clock strikes midnight and the calendar switches over to the sixth in the Eastern time zone.

According to the listing on the PSN Store, that will be the only thing holding players back.

“Play on 09/06/2019 12am Eastern Time”

It sounds like this will mean that west coast players will be able to begin playing a 9 p.m. their time, meaning they won’t have to wait an extra three hours to catch up.

Not so fast, though, as the Xbox Store listing says you’ll be able to play at 12:00 a.m. on September 6, with no mention of a time zone.

Is it possible for the two platforms with have different launches? It’s tough to say but we can’t rule it out.

Whatever the case may be, NBA 2K20 is almost here and soon nobody will have to worry about what time they can start playing. The only thing they’ll worry about is where they can get that next chunk of VC for their MyPlayer.

