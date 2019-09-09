Raid-Exclusive Pokemon Are Being Found in the Wild

Some Pokemon GO players are encountering raid-exclusive Pokemon in the wild.

According to popular Pokemon fansite Serebii, multiple reports of the Pokemon Absol and Mawile being found in wild encounters have started popping up ever since the update for week two of the Ultra Bonus went live today. According to Pokemon GO Hub, Absol and Mawile are only found after defeating them in Raids. We’ve also seen Absol in the wild during Pokemon GO Fest 2019.

In addition, Alolan Sandshrew and Alolan Vulpix, two Pokemon normally only found in 7 km Eggs, have also been spotted in the wild.

Serebii Note: There are also reports of Alolan Sandshrew and Alolan Vulpix spawning in the wild as well https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) September 9, 2019

We also got one report of a wild Clamperl, which are normally found as rewards for Research Tasks.

You can see some of the reports for yourself below:

Week two of the Ultra Bonus will let players hatch four region-exclusive Pokemon, Farfetch’d, Kangaskhan, Mr. Mime and Tauros, from 7 km Eggs until the end of week three. In addition, you’ll be able to fight all forms of Deoxys in regular Raid Battles during week two.

Then during week three starting September 16 at 1 p.m. PDT, you can fight Mewtwo with the exclusive move Psystrike in Raid Battles and even get a chance to catch its shiny form. Plus, Pokemon from Pokemon Black & Pokemon White will start appearing, including the Pokemon Klink who will also appear in Raids and also has a chance to be shiny. Speaking of which, Shiny Patrat and Shiny Lillipup will also appear during this time.

During the entire duration of the Ultra Bonus, Incubators will be twice as effective.

