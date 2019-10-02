Where to Find the Anchor of Light Dead Ghost in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is a game filled to the brim with loot, angry aliens, and secrets. Just like The Dreaming City, Shadowkeep’s Moon has a ton of hidden secrets scattered throughout its cracked, Hive-infested service. One of these secrets is a collection of dead Ghosts that you will only be able to locate one at a time. Tied to an item called a Lost Grace, this lets you select one of several different Ghost bounties given out by Eris Morn. Finding these Ghosts will reward you with some loot and some new lore that sheds light on the events taking place.

You can find the Anchor or Light Ghost in the large round building directly in the middle of this area. Fight your way inside and look around until you find a doorway that leads to a small room. In the corner, you’ll see a bright light on the floor. This is the indicator for where the dead Ghosts are located, so go up to it and interact. Doing so will play a recorded message and give you some free loot.

If you want to obtain more dead Ghosts you’ll have to grind for Lost Graces. These come from any world chest on the Moon. We got ours from a Heroic Public Event chest, but there are reports of other players getting there’s from randomly spawning chests. It may take some time to collect them all, so don’t worry about grinding for every Ghost right away. We suggest focusing on crafting the new weapons, increasing your Light level, and completing the campaign.

