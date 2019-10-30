How to Watch Dead by Daylight Twitch Rivals: Players & Rules

Twitch Rivals is hosting a Halloween Dead by Daylight tournament and it features many of your favorite streamers of the game.

If you play Dead by Daylight, you’re probably wondering how there will be a tournament, since the game doesn’t actually have a leaderboards function at all.

The answer to that is simple: the team at Twitch Rivals decided to make up their own rule set for the players to follow.

This event will feature some of the biggest streamers Dead by Daylight has to offer so if you’re a fan of watching this game, it’s something you won’t want to miss out on.

Here’s everything you need to know about this upcoming event.

How to Watch Twitch Rivals

Twitch Rivals is coming on October 31st at 5PM PDT. This event is an online competition, featuring 15 invited streamers from North America.

You don't want to miss it! https://t.co/F6lFO08myn pic.twitter.com/oPsgwBB9c1 — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) October 28, 2019

If you’re looking to tune into the tournament, you’re able to do so at the official Twitch Rivals channel where you’ll be able to catch and overarching hub of the broadcast.

If you’d rather watch your favorite streamer’s perspective the entire time, you’ll more than likely also be able to do that on their Twitch channel.

It’s sure to be a fun one so tune in through whatever means you’d like to. The action kicks off at 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST.

What Are The Rules?

The rules are actually pretty interesting as the team had to come up with a way to make it interesting for everyone, while completely making something up from scratch.

Survivors are given “money” for doing objectives in the game like finishing generators and escaping, while the killer will obviously be trying to stop them from doing that.

Here’s the complete look at the rules:

All players start with $1,000.

Survivors can steal money from the Killer by: Activating a generator ($60 per generator / $300 max per game) Escaping ($100 if at least one player escapes)

Survivors share all money taken from the Killer in a game

Who is Playing?

This will be a fun tournament to watch regardless but it really helps that some of the biggest names in the Dead by Daylight community will be represented here.

Even some names who haven’t necessarily made a name for themselves in the community will be here, such as sodapoppin.

Here’s a look at everyone that is confirmed: