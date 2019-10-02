Where to Farm EDZ Nightmares in Destiny 2

As you progress through Destiny 2’s latest expansion Shadowkeep you’ll be tasked with assembling the Dreambane armor set. Needed for the final mission, you’ll need to complete a variety of quests to acquire each piece of gear. Once you obtain the Essence of Pride you’ll need to kill Nightmares in Lost Sectors on EDZ, Titan, or Io. However, not every Lost Sector sports a Nightmare, so it can be a bit of a headache to find them. Thankfully, there’s one that’s really easy to farm on the EDZ.

Land in the Trostlands and go to the Lost Sector in the back left. This Lost Sector is called Widow’s Walk and it consists of a single large arena filled with Fallen. Towards the back on the ramp, you’ll see two Nightmare Shanks and a Nightmare Fallen Captain. Killing these, along with any additional Nightmares the boss spawns will typically net you between 30-40%. Then all you have to do is exit the Lost Sector and then head back in.

You don’t need to kill different Nightmares to make progress towards the Essence of Pride. This shouldn’t take a ton of time, even if you’re playing by yourself. Just save your Super or Heavy ammo for the Nightmares so you can quickly kill them. Alternatively, you can perform a finishing move on the boss if you like to kill your opponents in style.

