How to Get Armor 2.0 Mods in Destiny 2 Shadowkeep

Destiny 2 Shadowkeep is finally here along with the superb Armor 2.0 system. Allowing players to truly customize various aspects of their Guardian, this will allow for more experimentation. Tied to Armor 2.0 mods, these boast numerous effects such as faster reloading, obtaining more ammo, and reducing ability cooldowns. With the introduction of this new system, all of your previous armor mods will become useless, so you’ll need to start collecting a bunch of new ones. Thankfully, there are a few different methods for acquiring Armor 2.0 mods.

(Author’s Note: We will update this piece with new information if more methods become available.)

Here are the ways you can get Armor 2.0 mods:

Gunsmith Packages

Sold by the Gunsmith

Enhanced Engrams

World Drops

Seasonal Artifact (Time-limited Mods)

The quickest method – if you have the materials – is by opening up packages from the Gunsmith. While it’s not guaranteed to give you any Armor 2.0 Mods, it’s certainly one of the most consistent ways since the rest rely on world drops or your Seasonal Artifact. Remember, there are a number of “Enhanced” variations of mods, but these are typically much rarer.

Armor mods are tied specifically to the energy bar on each piece of gear. Since every mod boasts a cost, you’ll need to make sure that you don’t exceed that energy cost. Because of that, once you find a set of gear you like we recommend masterworking it. This will raise the energy cap to 10, allowing you to equip more mods.

It’s possible that there are more methods for obtaining armor mods since some aspects of Shadowkeep have been kept hidden. We wouldn’t be surprised to see raid-specific mods or ones you can only obtain from specific endgame activities.

