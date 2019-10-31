Star Wars Galaxy of Heroes: Padme Return Date Revealed

At long last, Capital Games listened to the pleas of fans and added Padme Amidala into Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes. She enters as a strong Galactic Republic leader who has very strong synergies with a reworked Jedi Knight Anakin.

She’s a very difficult character to unlock as the game recommends a team of Separatists that are at Gear level X with good mods just to unlock her a 5-stars.

Even at 5-stars, she is a force to be reckoned with so don’t fret if you aren’t able to unlock her full potential. This is a Legendary event, meaning it only comes around every once in a while, which is why it’s important to be ready when she does come back around.

When Will Padme Be Back?

Padme’s event is called Aggressive Negotiations, a nod to her line for Attack of the Clones, and according to SWGOH events, it will be back on November 7, making it a full three months since it last came around.

As said before, Separatists are needed for this event and based on prior experiences and from players who have her at 7-stars, General Grievous and Droideka and very important.

Many players are reporting that Nute Gunray, one without a Zeta or high gear, makes a huge difference at leader, so if you’re running into issues, maybe try that out if you have him unlocked.

Padme is easily one of the strongest units in the game so it’s worth dumping gear and Zetas into your Separatists to unlock her. They aren’t slouches either thanks to General Grievous’s rework so it’s not like you’d be putting anything to waste.

Territory Wars can always use another strong team so don’t fret on that front. Are you Separatists ready to unlock Padme at 7-stars?

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes is out now for iOS and Android.